ISSA recognises Kleemann crusher access system for safety contribution

Kleemann has received a Safety Award from the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Section on Machine and System Safety for the Lock & Turn Quick Access system, installed as standard in the Mobirex MR 100 Neo impact crusher. The award recognises developments that make a demonstrable contribution to improving occupational safety, with evaluation criteria covering unique features, risk reduction and ergonomic aspects.

The Lock & Turn Quick Access system allows the crusher unit housing to be opened and closed at the push of a button, but only after the rotor has come to a complete standstill. The system addresses a central hazard in impact crusher operation — access to the crushing chamber during or immediately after machine operation. Previously, opening the crusher housing required manually loosening multiple bolted connections, often in hard-to-reach areas, increasing both workload and risk for operators. With Lock & Turn Quick Access, those steps are eliminated and any material bridging can be cleared quickly. The system also allows tool-free opening of the crusher, facilitating faster service and maintenance.

“Our Lock & Turn Quick Access allows our customers to open the crusher very quickly at the push of a button. This takes a mere 30 seconds. The operator therefore has a full view of the crushing chamber very quickly and without any manual intervention at all. A blow bar replacement, for example, is extremely convenient,” says Laurin Winter, product management for mobile impact crushers at Kleemann.

The ISSA jury noted that the solution not only increases safety but also simplifies workflows. Because the housing can be opened within approximately 30 seconds, visual inspections and maintenance work can be carried out more quickly, facilitating earlier detection of wear. The jury cited the combination of safety, simplified handling and the ability to carry out regular inspections without significant effort as the factors that convinced them.