Sinoboom launches dual-power spider lift

Sinoboom has launched the SPA27EJ and SPA27J, a pair of compact spider lifts available in electric and diesel variants, offering a maximum working height of 27m.

Both models share the same core specification: a maximum horizontal reach of 14.2m, up-and-over clearance of 13m, 360 degree continuous turntable rotation and ±90 degree basket rotation. A double telescopic boom design replaces a multi-articulating configuration, which Sinoboom says reduces swing during extension and retraction and broadens the range of compatible applications.

At 4.5 tonnes, the electric SPA27EJ is the heavier of the two machines; the diesel-powered SPA27J weighs 3.9 tonnes. Both have a stowed length of less than 5m and a rated load capacity of 230kg. Crawler tracks can be adjusted in height and width, including unilaterally, to accommodate uneven terrain, and non-marking rubber crawlers are fitted as standard. Outrigger adjustment is also described as straightforward.

The SPA27EJ is powered by a 15.3kWh lithium battery and supports three charging modes — 220V 10A, 16A and 32A — to suit different on-site power supplies. The manufacturer rates it at 20 Hird cycles per charge. The SPA27J uses a three-cylinder 16.1kW Kubota engine and additionally features an AC motor, allowing it to be operated from a standard mains power supply.

Both models include an on-board graphical user interface with real-time status monitoring and fault diagnosis. One-click travelling and stowing functions are included, and parts commonality with Sinoboom’s existing boom lift range is cited as a factor in reducing inventory requirements for operators.

“The SPA27EJ and SPA27J have been developed to meet the specific needs of our customers, who require agile and versatile access options for complex spaces such as shopping malls, transport hubs and construction sites,” says Hyman Yu, head of the global product management center at Sinoboom. “With the choice of electric or diesel variants, this machine represents a reliable and easily maneuverable solution for multiple scenarios, meaning enhanced ROI for both rental companies and end users alike.”

The SPA27EJ and SPA27J are available to order in global markets, with the exception of the United States, mainland Europe and Australia.

Image: Sinoboom