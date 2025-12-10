High-Voltage electric forklift from Hyundai takes top industry honour

Hyundai Material Handling’s B-X Series high-voltage electric forklifts received the 2025 Product of the Year award from Material Handling Product News. The series operates at 309-348 volts, handles loads up to nine tonnes, and features rapid charging with lithium iron phosphate battery technology.

Hyundai Material Handling has received the 2025 Product of the Year award in the lift trucks and accessories category for its B-X Series high-voltage electric forklifts. The recognition, presented by Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7, is determined through voting by industry professionals and acknowledges innovative solutions in the materials handling sector.

The B-X Series, introduced in September 2025, represents Hyundai’s approach to electrifying heavy-duty forklift operations across manufacturing, distribution, and logistics applications. The platform operates at voltage levels between 309 and 348 volts, positioning it as an alternative to diesel-powered equipment while producing zero direct emissions.

Current models in the series are designed to handle loads ranging from four to nine tonnes, with the company planning to extend the lineup to include variants capable of lifting up to 18 tonnes by 2026. The forklifts utilize lithium iron phosphate battery technology, which enables complete recharging in approximately one hour and supports up to 11 hours of continuous operation between charging cycles.

The series incorporates weather-resistant components rated to IP67 and IP69 standards, along with integrated battery thermal management systems that maintain performance across extreme temperature conditions. Design features include reduced cabin noise levels, minimized vibration, enhanced visibility for operators, and a compact turning radius for maneuverability in confined spaces.

Technology integration includes the Hi Mate fleet management system, pedestrian detection capabilities, 360-degree camera coverage, and Blue Spot and Red Zone lighting systems for operational safety. These features address both operator comfort and workplace safety requirements in industrial environments.

According to Hyundai’s analysis, the B-X Series can generate annual savings of up to 70 percent on fuel and maintenance costs compared to diesel equivalents. The company estimates total lifetime savings of approximately €73,000 over a 10-year operational period, reflecting reduced energy costs and lower maintenance requirements associated with electric powertrains.

The B-X Series is currently available through Hyundai Material Handling’s distribution network, targeting operations that require heavy-duty lifting capacity while seeking to reduce environmental impact and operational expenses. The Product of the Year recognition reflects industry acceptance of high-voltage electric systems in applications traditionally dominated by internal combustion engines.