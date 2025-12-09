Yale unveils electric forklift series with lithium-ion technology for all-terrain capability

Yale Lift Truck Technologies has launched the ERP4.0-7.0MXLG series of electric forklifts with lithium-ion batteries, designed for flexible indoor and outdoor warehouse operations with capacities ranging from 4 to 7 tonnes.

Yale Lift Truck Technologies has launched its ERP4.0-7.0MXLG series, a new line of electric forklifts designed to operate efficiently in both indoor and outdoor environments. The 4- to 7-tonne capacity vehicles feature integrated lithium-ion battery technology aimed at improving sustainability, operational uptime, and operator comfort in warehouse settings.

The series addresses the growing need for multipurpose equipment in modern logistics operations. “Versatility is key for warehouses to stay competitive and productive,” said Robert O’Donoghue, VP Marketing, EMEA for Yale Lift Truck Technologies. “Many operations need ways to efficiently and affordably take on a variety of indoor and outdoor tasks. The new Yale MXLG large tire lift trucks offer a general-purpose solution, with smart flexibility built in.”

The design incorporates several features intended to support varied operational demands. A permanent magnet drive motor enables frequent starts and stops, while the compact design facilitates maneuvering in confined spaces. The lithium-ion batteries support opportunity charging, allowing operators to recharge during breaks without requiring dedicated charging areas.

Operator comfort receives significant attention in the MXLG design. Ergonomic cabin configurations accommodate different weather conditions, while large Superelastic tires and elevated ground clearance provide stability on uneven surfaces. These elements aim to reduce operator fatigue during extended shifts across diverse work environments.

The electric powertrain eliminates emissions during operation and battery charging while reducing noise levels compared to internal combustion alternatives. This contributes to improved air quality and quieter working conditions in warehouse facilities.

The lithium-ion battery system requires minimal maintenance compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. Yale backs the batteries with a 5-year or 7,500-hour warranty and expects them to retain 70% of rated capacity throughout their service life. The technology supports quick charging protocols and is designed to optimize energy consumption while maintaining performance standards.

The ERP4.0-7.0MXLG series complements Yale’s existing ERP20-35MXLG models, extending the company’s electric forklift portfolio across additional weight capacities. The new models are available through Yale’s network of independent dealers.