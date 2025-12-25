New Holland celebrates 50 Years of Braud innovation with new solutions for vineyards

At Sitevi 2025, New Holland marked 50 years of self-propelled Braud grape harvesters with a special show edition wrap, the launch of new high-capacity models, and advanced Vari-Control and OptiLeaf technology, all designed to help growers boost productivity and maximise profitability.

The Braud 9.50L, 9.70L and 9.70M incorporate multiple features for grape growers requiring a high-capacity harvester. They include the new Vari-Control System, which provides proportional automatic levelling: working at speeds up to 13km/h, this system continuously adjusts levelling angle and hopper unloading speed in proportion to the machine’s movement. New Holland says the result is smoother operation, faster hopper unloading and enhanced operator safety, raising productivity by at least 10%.

The new Opti-Leaf system offers advanced cleaning with a roller table and a fan which work together to extract the leaves falling into the bin sides while the grapes are being unloaded. This process minimises cleaning downtime and maximises juice retention, for greater efficiency and juice quality, all contributing to a more profitable harvest

The first Braud self-propelled grape harvester, the 1020, debuted in 1975. Five years later, the Braud 1014 introduced the revolutionary Noria basket conveying system, setting a new standard in grape harvesting. In 1984, Braud became part of Fiatagri, which in 1995 was a founding brand of today’s New Holland. Since then, over 19,000 Braud harvesters have been sold worldwide, earning multiple gold medals for innovation and capturing over 50% of the premium grape harvester market.

To celebrate 50 years of self-propelled Braud grape harvesters, commemorative units are being produced in a New Holland Blue wrap with vineyard pattern in Profondo Blue, complemented by smooth silver decals and ‘50 Year’ seat embroidery.

Images: New Holland