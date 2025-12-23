The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Safety

CiA releases second version of the CiA 319 specification

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
ABOVE: The CiA 319 specification outlines how to implement and to configure functional-safe devices compliant to EN 50325-5 (CANopen Safety)

The nonprofit CAN in Automation (CiA) association has released the second version of the CiA 319 specification.

It specifies how to implement and to configure functional-safe devices compliant to EN 50325-5 (CANopen Safety).

CANopen Safety services and protocols are used especially in mobile machines and industrial machine control. The European standard does not specify the configuration of functional-safe devices; this is given in detail in CiA 319.

“This document fills the gap und helps CANopen Safety system designers to safely set-up networks,” says Holger Zeltwanger, CiA managing director. “Additionally, this document addresses editors of CANopen device profiles using SRDO (safety-related data objects as specified in EN 50325-5.”

SRDOs comprise two CAN frames with bitwise-inverted CAN data fields and different CAN identifiers. CANopen Safety is approved up to SIL 3 (safety integrity level).

Image: AdobeStock

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

