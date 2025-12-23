CiA releases second version of the CiA 319 specification

The nonprofit CAN in Automation (CiA) association has released the second version of the CiA 319 specification.

It specifies how to implement and to configure functional-safe devices compliant to EN 50325-5 (CANopen Safety).

CANopen Safety services and protocols are used especially in mobile machines and industrial machine control. The European standard does not specify the configuration of functional-safe devices; this is given in detail in CiA 319.

“This document fills the gap und helps CANopen Safety system designers to safely set-up networks,” says Holger Zeltwanger, CiA managing director. “Additionally, this document addresses editors of CANopen device profiles using SRDO (safety-related data objects as specified in EN 50325-5.”

SRDOs comprise two CAN frames with bitwise-inverted CAN data fields and different CAN identifiers. CANopen Safety is approved up to SIL 3 (safety integrity level).

Image: AdobeStock