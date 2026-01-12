Liebherr upgrades generation 8 crawler excavators

As part of the developments of the generation 8 crawler excavators, Liebherr is expanding its range with new settings now available for the R 922 to R 945 G8 crawler excavators.

Thanks to the integration of optional and standard assistance systems, Liebherr says generation 8 offers increased productivity and optimum efficiency with advanced functions.

With LPE mode (Liebherr Power Efficiency), Liebherr is taking an important step towards energy management for its crawler excavators. According to the OEM, this patented system, now integrated as standard on R 922 to R 945 G8 models, continuously optimises the hydraulics and the diesel engine and reduces fuel consumption by up to 10% – without compromising productivity.

Easy to activate and able to store the operator’s preferred settings, LPE Mode also offers a temporary performance boost for key movements, ensuring fast, precise, and efficient work suited to every job site.

This enables direct filling from the ground, and eliminates any risk of overflowing, contamination, and corrosion. The operator no longer must climb onto or off the upper carriage. In conjunction with the fuel filling pump, Liebherr says the procedure is fast and effortless and saves valuable time.

The Leica 2D control system is now available as standard. Fully integrated into the main display, it provides an intuitive interface with clear, colour‑coded visuals for levelling and earthmoving tasks. The system delivers ±2 cm precision and offers flexible configuration to suit any project.

The 2D guidance system is also expandable, enabling “3D‑ready” options from Leica, including passive 3D or semi‑automated 3D functions for even greater accuracy on demanding jobs. Liebherr says the result is higher productivity, enhanced safety and exceptional ease of use through a streamlined, operator‑friendly interface.

With the bucket filling assistant (BFA), Liebherr is automating bucket filling to optimise excavation cycles. A simple joystick command is sufficient to trigger the completely automated process that guarantees fast, precise, and consistent bucket filling. Available as a full factory‑installed feature or via software update, the BFA system includes an anti‑stall function that prevents bucket blockage, delivering maximum productivity, reduced operating costs and outstanding ease of use. To enable you to get to know this assistance system, Liebherr offers 500 hours complimentary BFA use.

The weighing device is also integrated directly into the main display for the generation 8 crawler excavator as standard. This system measures with a precision of ± 2% in real time during the entire loading cycle. Thanks to automated data recording via Liebherr Connect (depending on the licence) users benefit from optimum tracking and complete traceability. This innovation is available from the factory site or via a software update and guarantees optimum HGV loading, reduces the risk of overloading, and avoids potential fines. To test this system, Liebherr offers the opportunity to use it for 500 hours free of charge.

The Skyview 360° assistance system uses four heated, high resolution wide-angle cameras to deliver a complete all‑round view, ensuring even blind spots remain visible in cold weather. Operators can select from six individual views or opt for a computer‑generated 360° bird’s‑eye view, displayed on an adjustable additional screen.

Available from the factory site or as a retrofit solution, Skyview 360° guarantees early obstacle detection, even in tight working environments. Compatible with all Liebherr G8 excavators, the system includes cameras, a computer unit, displays, and accessories – designed for straightforward installation and seamless replacement of existing systems.

Images: Liebherr