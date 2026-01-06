Caterpillar to showcase next era in industrial AI and autonomy at CES 2026

Caterpillar will take the keynote stage and show floor at CES 2026 to highlight how Industrial AI and autonomy are unlocking innovation and transforming worksites around the world.

CEO Joe Creed will lead a conversation on the company’s legacy of innovation and how the team is transforming the customer experience with advanced technology.

The keynote address will take place on Wednesday, 7 January at 9:00am PST in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Doors open at 8:00am for media and 8:30am for general admission.

“Caterpillar’s legacy of innovation is rooted in solving our customers’ toughest challenges, and that mission continues to guide our future,” says Creed. “Technology is accelerating and expanding our ability to meet customer needs by seamlessly connecting deep digital insights with our machine expertise to deliver solutions for their most critical tasks.”

NVIDIA’s vice president of robotics and edge AI, Deepu Talla will join Caterpillar leaders onstage to announce an expanded collaboration to accelerate industry innovation. Chief digital officer, Ogi Redzic and chief technology officer, Jaime Mineart will shed light on the latest developments in AI and autonomous solutions.

The Caterpillar exhibit at booth 5019 in the Las Vegas Convention Centre West Hall will feature Cat AI Nexus as its centerpiece, integrating advanced intelligence on a Cat 306 mini excavator. Through live demonstrations and interactive kiosks, visitors will experience how Caterpillar is using AI to deliver real-time guidance, safety features and smart fleet management.

An AI Insights Lab will showcase how Caterpillar is using AI to turn operational data into actionable insights for customers globally. The exhibit will highlight the company’s vision for an autonomous future based on its 30-year legacy of leadership in the industry, showcasing how its solutions are helping define the future jobsite.

An Innovation Theatre will showcase connected jobsites of the future, where AI anticipates needs, guides machines and coordinates operations in real time, while autonomy transforms worksite safety, productivity and efficiency. The keynote address will be available via live stream.

Image: Caterpillar