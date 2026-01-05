Komatsu launches new PC365LC-11 excavator

Komatsu is introducing the new PC365LC-11 multifunction plus excavator to the North American market.

The PC365LC-11 is the only excavator in its class featuring an electric swing system with boom-up power assist. The OEM says the dedicated electric swing motor improves swing speeds and operational efficiency, reducing cycle times in multifunction applications delivering up to a 15% increase in productivity.

The ultracapacitor stores an additional 70 electric horsepower for acceleration when the engine is in ultra-low idle for instantaneous power to the work equipment on demand.

The ultra-low idle state reduces fuel consumption by up to 20%, extending runtimes and lowering total cost of ownership. All electrical energy used in this system is generated during normal operation and stored in the ultracapacitor – no external charging needed. Without the need for hydraulic power for swing operations, this power is fully available for the boom, arm and bucket cylinders.

Komatsu says optimising hydraulic flow further reduces digging cycle times and reduces work equipment lag, enabling smoother operation in multifunction applications. These features also make the PC365LC-11 significantly quieter.

Compared to the previous model, this workhorse brings new features and enhancements across three key areas: operator experience, technology and attachment flexibility.

According to Komatsu, the addition of the new proportional joysticks offers an intuitive, ergonomic feel that’s easy to use, helping reduce operator fatigue and wrist stress. A new premium heated air-suspension operator seat also features a high leather back, improved cushioning and multiple adjustments.

The KomVision camera system comes as standard and provides a real-time bird’s-eye view of the machine and its surroundings to help improve situational awareness that drives Komatsu’s mission of zero harm.

An optional Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance kit can be factory-installed. This system provides operators in the field and managers in the office access to 3D design and topography data that Komatsu says helps drive work accuracy, control load volumes and promote optimised operations.

The tool control system is standard for machine configurations with an additional hydraulic piping line, which allows operators to configure and store flow rates/target pressures for multiple attachments. Attachment information is displayed on the in-cab monitor interface. This system is designed to improve efficiency, precision and performance by enabling quick switching between attachments with accurate, preconfigured hydraulic settings tailored to each tool.

“The PC365LC-11 was engineered for excellence in multifunction applications by leveraging its innovative electric powertrain system to boost jobsite productivity while reducing fuel consumption,” says Matthew Moen, product manager. “To highlight these performance enhancements, we’re emphasising the concept of ‘multifunction plus’ as the defining feature of this machine.”

Image: Komatsu