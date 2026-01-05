Eagle Crusher to showcase new Talon line of crushing equipment at ConExpo

Eagle Crusher will be unveiling its new Talon line of heavy-duty crushing and stockpiling equipment for recycling applications at ConExpo on 3-7 March in Las Vegas at the Eagle Crusher Booth #C31414.

On display will be the new TalonTrax mobile crushing plant and the new TalonStack mobile stockpiling conveyor, along with the next generation UltraMax 1400-OC crushing and screening plant and a current-model, triple-deck E-Plant.

The TalonTrax has been designed for ultra-mobile crushing without sacrificing power or production on the job site. At the heart of the TalonTrax, is Eagle Crusher’s new TalonMax (TM-15) impactor, featuring an open-rotor design that reduces weight while still providing the same crushing capabilities for which Eagle Crusher equipment is known. The impactor also features a new, thicker blowbar design to increase overall wear life.

The TalonTrax plant is a dual power plant that can be powered by the onboard diesel engine or switched to external power from a genset or line power. The plant also features a dual-motor, under-crusher pan feeder with discharge clearance in excess of 23” to enable greater material flow and virtually eliminate clogging; and an easily removable discharge conveyor that allows for quick access to under-crusher area, as well as to the discharge conveyor itself, for inspection, maintenance, and cleaning of both.

TalonTrax comes equipped with a cross-belt, permanent magnet that removes steel contaminants from crushed material. The magnet is reversible to allow steel discharge from either side and stays on for transport.

Additionally, the TalonTrax features a heavy-duty hopper-construction sized for feeding with a loader or excavator and a grizzly bypass chute and cross conveyor with flop gate allowing for either removal of the material that passes through the grizzly deck for stockpiling or blending back with the crushed material.

The new TalonStack self-propelled, radial stockpiling conveyor has been designed to improve productivity and mobility while minimising operator costs. On display at ConExpo will be the TalonStack 65, with Eagle Crusher offering a wide range of TalonStack sizes.

Also, on display at the show, the next generation UltraMax 1400-OC portable impactor plant is one of the most versatile crushing and screening plants for larger jobs. Discharge material feeds to a separate conveyor coming out of the side of the crusher at a 90-degree angle and will be displayed with the optional pan feeder. The next generation plant has been designed for simpler maintenance and ease of operation.

Eagle Crusher’s E-Plant triple-deck screening/crushing system on one chassis will also be featured at its booth. It transports in one pull, for the aggregate, asphalt, and recycling industries.

Image: Eagle Crusher