AEM opens nominations for 2026 Hall of Fame

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) is accepting nominations for its 2026 Hall of Fame, with a deadline of Friday 5 June. The programme recognises leaders and innovators who have contributed to the non-road equipment industry through invention, management, manufacturing and leadership.
Since its inception, the programme has inducted 75 individuals. The 2025 intake comprised Billy Robert “B.R.” Lee (LeeBoy), Art and Panny McElroy (McElroy Manufacturing) and Nicolaus August Otto (Deutz).
Nominees are judged by a panel of industry experts against four criteria: innovation, industry contribution, leadership and corporate citizenship/social responsibility. Nominators are encouraged to submit supporting documents to illustrate the nominee’s impact. Nominations can be submitted through the AEM website.
“The AEM Hall of Fame is a testament to the creativity, passion, and perseverance that define our industry,” says Megan Tanel, AEM president and CEO. “We invite everyone to help us recognise those who make a difference, inspire progress, and shape the future of equipment manufacturing.
Image: AEM