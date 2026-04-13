Develon expands Series 9 crawler excavator range with 37-tonne and 42-tonne models

Develon has added two larger models to its Series 9 crawler excavator range: the 37-tonne DX360LC-9 and the 42-tonne DX400HD-9. The new machines join the 23-tonne DX230LC-9 and 26-tonne DX260LC-9, which were unveiled at Bauma 2025 and launched across Europe last year.

Both new models are built on full electronic hydraulic (FEH) technology, replacing hydraulic pilot controls with electrical signals from the cab levers. The system enables features including stick steer travel via joystick thumbwheels, customisable joystick sensitivity and response times, and adjustable button layouts.

The DX360LC-9 is powered by the Develon DX08V engine, producing 227kW (304HP) at 1,800rpm and a maximum torque of 1,230kgf/m at 1,300rpm. Maximum digging depth with standard front is 7,512mm, with a maximum digging reach of 11,113mm. The DX400HD-9 also uses the DX08V engine – replacing the previous Scania unit – delivering 254kW (341HP) at 1,800rpm and maximum torque of 1,460kgf/m at 1,300rpm. Digging depth and reach figures match the DX360LC-9.

The Series 9 platform incorporates an AI-powered smart around view monitor (SAVM) camera system that identifies people in the work zone. Combined with a radar system detecting objects up to 6m away, the machine can trigger an automatic emergency stop to halt swing or travel if a person is detected within 4m. Operators can also set virtual wall digital boundaries to prevent the boom or bucket from striking overhead power lines or underground obstacles.

A 12in vertical touchscreen replaces the traditional monitor, offering a customisable split-screen interface for 2D grade systems, AI camera feeds and machine data. Every Series 9 machine is factory pre-equipped for 2D grading and ready for upgrade to 3D systems, with built-in IMU sensors for compatibility with providers including Trimble and Leica.

“This represents much more than just adding our next generation of excavators – it’s about setting a new standard for the whole industry,” says Stephane Dieu, product manager for Develon excavators in Europe. “With our new Series 9 range, the machine is no longer just a tool — it’s an intelligent partner. By combining FEH controls with AI-powered safety and a tablet-style interface, we are giving our customers a level of control and site awareness that was previously impossible.”

Optional features include Advanced Lift Assist, which displays current lifting capacity and alerts operators to tipping hazards using a colour-coded arrow system that factors in the machine’s tilt angle. A breaker assist feature prevents blank firing to protect internal components, while an auto breaker mode eliminates constant button pressing during demolition applications. An optional weighing system monitors production levels and loading volumes.

“We’ve built on the success of our existing excavator platform with the new Series 9 machines, which are engineered with a full electric over hydraulic control system, replacing traditional mechanical pilot controls to deliver up to 10% greater fuel efficiency,” says Stephane Dieu. “A new smart around view monitor camera system, Advanced Lift Assist, remote smartphone starting and factory 2D grading system help keep operators safer and more productive.”

“Our new Advanced Lift Assist uses a colour-coded arrow system on the monitor to show operators how to work safely in various terrains,” says Stephane Dieu. “This factors in the machine’s tilt to verify safety even when operators are working on slopes, allowing operators to work confidently without the risk of rollover.”

Prognostics and health management (PHM) technology continuously monitors hydraulic oil, engine oil and main pumps, with a premium option adding pressure and vibration sensors for diagnosis and abnormality detection on the main pump, swing motor and swing reduction gear. A Bluetooth-enabled digital key, available through the My Develon fleet management app, allows operators to unlock the cab and start the engine without a physical key.

Images: Develon