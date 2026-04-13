Liebherr to bring electric machines and digital recycling tech to IFAT 2026

Liebherr is presenting a range of machines and digital solutions for the waste management and recycling sector at IFAT 2026 in Munich, which takes place from 4 to 7 May. The manufacturer will occupy a 406m² stand in Hall C5, booth 151.

Among the exhibits are two prototypes from Liebherr’s new Generation 8 material handling range, making their trade fair debut: the LH 18 M Industry G8 and the LH 22 M Industry E G8. The LH 18 M Industry G8 features a conventional drive system, while the LH 22 M Industry E G8 is electrically powered, reflecting Liebherr’s approach of offering different drive concepts to suit operational requirements. Both machines come as standard with Intusi (Intuitive User Interface), an adaptive operating concept that allows operators to customise functions. The new generation also features Liebherr’s emCab, a redesigned cab structure with 15% more glass area for improved all-round visibility, additional interior space and a sliding door for cabin access as standard, along with a fully glazed cabin floor.

From its wheel loader range, Liebherr is showing the L 546 medium-sized wheel loader, which features z-bar kinematics for fast cycle times during material handling. The L 546 on display is equipped with active pedestrian detection with brake assist and a Skyview camera system, which detect potential hazards and warn operators via visual and audible signals. A visibility-optimised quick coupler and the fully automatic Likufix quick coupling system are available for applications requiring regular attachment changes.

Also on the Liebherr stand is the L 507 E, the first battery-electric wheel loader in the Liebherr group. The L 507 E combines a stereoloader design with a battery-electric drive developed by Liebherr. The manufacturer says performance is identical to conventionally powered models in the same size class, with zero local CO2 emissions and low noise levels suited to inner-city and indoor applications. The machine uses a high-voltage battery system developed specifically for wheel loader use.

A separate highlight at IFAT is the 100,000th Liebherr wheel loader – an L 550 XPower in a special dark blue finish – which has been handed over to Stork Umweltdienste GmbH. The anniversary machine features ‘100,000’ lettering designed using historical imagery illustrating Liebherr wheel loader development. It is on display at Stork’s booth (A4.427, Hall A4).

In the digital space, Liebherr is showcasing LHDismantle, an automated solution for the non-destructive disassembly of high-voltage batteries. The system automates the unscrewing process and is designed to handle challenges including component variety, contamination, damaged parts and safety requirements through sensor technology, flexible software and an intuitive interface. Alongside LHDismantle, Liebherr’s Turnkey Systems division is presenting the pallet handling system PHS, which connects automation cells, machines and manual workstations for automated battery disassembly and discharging. The system feeds extracted energy back into the grid and can integrate additional stations such as machining centres and laser cutting systems.

Liebherr is also exhibiting its Lixplore camera-monitor systems, which include a 360° bird’s-eye view variant, targeted camera-monitor systems for specific monitoring areas and Lixplore Detect, an AI-based person detection function. The systems can be integrated into both new machines and existing vehicle fleets.

Image: Liebherr