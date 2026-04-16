Hyundai expands Next Generation crawler excavator range with HX230

Hyundai Construction Equipment is expanding its Next Generation crawler excavator line-up with the launch of the 23-tonne HX230, designed for the European market.

The HX230 is powered by a four-cylinder, 5-litre, Stage V compliant diesel engine producing 141kW (189hp) and 955Nm of torque. Despite being one of the most powerful engines in the 23-tonne class, the machine consumes up to 7% less fuel and as much as 30% less AdBlue than the A-Series model it replaces. Service intervals are now set at 1,000 hours – twice that of the previous machine – further reducing maintenance costs.

The hydraulic system is managed by Hyundai’s Electric Power Optimising System (EPOS), ensuring optimal flow rates for reduced fuel consumption. In common with all Next Generation excavators, the HX230 features full electrohydraulic (FEH) control levers, replacing hydraulic pilot systems with electrical signals to reduce hydraulic loss and increase response and accuracy.

The machine is available with 2D machine control and machine guidance systems, upgradeable to 3D, alongside an automatic weighing function for faster, more accurate loading. Lift Assist and Advanced Lift Assist options help operators maintain stability with heavy loads, while an E-Boundary function can be used to prevent collisions on site.

Hyundai’s Smart Around View Monitor (SAVM) system uses six cameras mounted on the upper structure – an upgrade on the previous generation’s four-camera setup – with AI-based human detection. Radar Object Detection is available to alert the operator to hazards, and an auto stop function can halt the machine’s movements if required.

Inside the cab, one or an optional two 12.8in high-definition touchscreen monitors are available. Seating, lighting and storage have all been improved, and a Comfort Pack adds premium seating, multi-channel audio and luxury floor coverings. A four-corner beacon system ensures visibility on site from all angles.

The HX230 has a 4.9-tonne counterweight – 29% heavier than the previous model – delivering additional stability and increased lifting capacity. A dipper arm breakout force of 116kN and a bucket breakout of 164kN position the machine as one of the most powerful in the 22-tonne sector.

The excavator is available with a 5.7m monoboom, a two-piece articulating boom or an 8.5m long reach boom on the HX230LR. Dipper arm lengths range from 2.4m to 3.5m on the monoboom, 2.4m and 2.9m with the two-piece boom, and 6.2m for the long reach variant. Maximum digging depths are 7,220mm for the monoboom, 6,490mm for the two-piece and 11,665mm on the long reach model. A choice of four track pad widths is offered.

All Next Generation models feature Hyundai’s HiMate telematics monitoring system, providing real-time monitoring, positioning and health alerts. Equipment Health Monitoring proactively predicts component failure to support optimal maintenance scheduling and reduce downtime.

Images: Hyundai Construction Equipment