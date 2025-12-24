OPINION: The root of innovation

CNH’s commitment to innovation, global collaboration and farmer partnerships earned the OEM two Agritechnica Silver Innovation medals

At CNH, innovation is not pursued to win medals – it’s driven by a deep commitment to advancing agriculture and supporting farmers. Our two Silver Innovation medals at Agritechnica, the world’s largest agricultural machinery exhibition, were a proud moment, but they are also milestones in a larger journey.

Global collaboration drives breakthrough technology

I lead a truly global team that spans almost every time zone. But it is not simply my team who have brought home this success. Behind these game-changing technologies are global teams – engineers, field testers, data scientists, agronomists and product developers – working across continents with a shared purpose. From Belgium to Brazil, Italy to the USA, and India to Germany, our teams collaborated tirelessly to bring these solutions to life.

Silver Medal winners

Our two Silver Medal-winning technologies have been developed to tackle real-world challenges faced by farmers today. The ForageCam system for New Holland forage harvesters was developed through years of field trials and predictive modelling. It enables real-time monitoring and automatic control of forage quality, helping farmers maximise nutritional value while reducing fuel costs.

“The ForageCam system for New Holland forage harvester was developed through years of field trials and predictive modelling. It enables real-time monitoring and automatic control of forage quality”

Similarly, our automated corn header technology reflects the power of teamwork. By integrating optical vibration and computer vision sensors with AI-driven control systems, we’ve created a solution that adapts to changing crop conditions – reducing losses, lowering power consumption, and simplifying operation for both seasoned and seasonal workers

Partnership beyond engineering excellence

This is an achievement for us engineers, but also the global engineering community – and I mean this in the very broadest sense. It is about a multi-disciplinary team that comes together, with sales, communications, manufacturing and beyond, working as one to build prototypes, host the experts and work with farmers. An in essence that’s what engineers do – we bring the right people together to develop smart solutions that help customers and society at large.

These innovations showcase CNH’s tech-forward approach, but more importantly, they demonstrate our belief that progress in agriculture comes from listening to farmers, understanding their challenges, and building solutions together. This is what our ever evolving tech path looks like. In short, it’s not about the podium – it’s about partnership, productivity, and profitability.

This column first appeared in the October issue of iVT