CONEXPO: Sinoboom highlights 12-machine lineup

Sinoboom is exhibiting at ConExpo in Las Vegas under the theme “Ready for Americas”, with 12 units on display at its outdoor stand in Lot F-19055, spanning telescopic and articulating boom lifts, slab and RT scissor lifts, and vertical mast lifts.

New technologies are central to the company’s ConExpo presence. Making its global debut at the show is Sinoboom Dual-ETM Smart Technology, which is designed to improve energy efficiency and endurance, delivering up to 30% longer battery runtime alongside millisecond-level precise control. Also on display is the Collision Avoidance Radar System (CARS) for boom lifts, and an updated 7-inch boom lift display screen offering troubleshooting functions, comprehensive machine status data and enhanced security.

Among the key machines on show are the narrow AB320ERJN, AB430ERJN and AB490ERJN articulating boom lifts, optimised for rental deployment; the diesel-powered 5389RD RT scissor lift with a new engine; the all-electric 2732E All scissor lift, which presents zero risk of hydraulic oil leakage and is suited to strictly controlled environments; the electric TB860EJ Plus Li telescopic boom lift, fitted with a high-capacity lithium battery for extended runtime on outdoor and indoor projects; and the VM200EAL and ML270EJ vertical mast lifts, designed for warehousing and logistics applications. Additional models on display include the 3346E, 1930EN, TB460J Plus and AB480J Plus.

At a press conference on the opening day of ConExpo, Sinoboom Group CEO Susan Xu outlined the company’s commitment to the Americas market. “The Americas is a strategic priority for Sinoboom, and we are committed to building a stronger local presence with reliable supply, responsive service, and innovative products tailored to our customers’ needs,” she says.

Director of operations for the Americas Nicky Zhang introduced the “Ready for Americas” concept, describing it as built on four pillars: a manufacturing base in Mexico, operational since November 2025, enabling localised production and supply chain resilience; a customer-focused approach rooted in Sinoboom’s privately owned structure; an enhanced operational experience supported by training resources and streamlined warranty services; and a local presence with dedicated support teams and Marketing & Service Centres in the US, Canada and Brazil.

The global debut of Dual-ETM Smart Technology was officially launched at the press conference by Hyman Yu, head of the Global Product Management Center.

On day two of the show, Sinoboom is hosting a customer networking session at its booth, where the local team will present product and technology introductions and attendees can meet industry professionals and discuss developments in the access equipment sector.

