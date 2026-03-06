The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
CONEXPO VIDEO: Cummins’ new X15 – a 700hp 15-litre engine

Tom StoneBy 1 Min Read

At ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026, iVT International’s Tom Stone speaks with Bin Xu, product manager at Cummins, about the all-new X15 — a next-generation engine designed specifically for the off-highway market.

Xu explains how the X15 delivers 700 horsepower and 3,300 Nm of torque in a package the size of a 13-litre engine, representing a 15% torque increase over its predecessor. He also breaks down the fuel economy gains of up to 10% compared to the previous generation — savings that can translate to tens of thousands of dollars per machine per year.

Bin also outlines Cummins’ fuel-agnostic design philosophy: the X15’s base architecture remains unchanged whether running on diesel, natural gas or hydrogen, with only the cylinder head needing to swap out for a different fuel type — future-proofing OEM investment in drivetrain integration.

Cummins can be found in the South Hall at Las Vegas Convention Center this week at stand S80414

Tom Stone is editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up since the brands inception in 1993.

