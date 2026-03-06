CONEXPO VIDEO: Cummins’ new X15 – a 700hp 15-litre engine

At ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026, iVT International’s Tom Stone speaks with Bin Xu, product manager at Cummins, about the all-new X15 — a next-generation engine designed specifically for the off-highway market.

Xu explains how the X15 delivers 700 horsepower and 3,300 Nm of torque in a package the size of a 13-litre engine, representing a 15% torque increase over its predecessor. He also breaks down the fuel economy gains of up to 10% compared to the previous generation — savings that can translate to tens of thousands of dollars per machine per year.

Bin also outlines Cummins’ fuel-agnostic design philosophy: the X15’s base architecture remains unchanged whether running on diesel, natural gas or hydrogen, with only the cylinder head needing to swap out for a different fuel type — future-proofing OEM investment in drivetrain integration.

Cummins can be found in the South Hall at Las Vegas Convention Center this week at stand S80414