CONEXPO: Danfoss launches FC619C corrugated suction hose

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its Aeroquip by Danfoss FC619C Corrugated Suction Hose, designed for hydraulic suction and return lines in mobile and industrial equipment applications.

The FC619C features what the company describes as the tightest corrugated hose bend radius in the industry. Its one-to-one ratio bend radius, combined with reduced force to bend, is intended to simplify installation in tight spaces.

Built to exceed SAE 100R4 and ISO 18752 standards, the hose is constructed of a nitrile inner tube, helical wire between two textile reinforcement layers, and a DuraTUFF+ abrasion-resistant cover offering 100 times the abrasion resistance of standard rubber. It operates across a temperature range of -40°C to 135°C (-40°F to 275°F) and achieves Class 0 leakage per SAE J1176.

“FC619C is a top-tier suction hose that demonstrates the Danfoss commitment to innovation, quality, and performance that goes beyond the standards,” says Scott Bauman, product manager, Aeroquip, Danfoss Power Solutions. “The FC619C hose is the first product we’re introducing in our new Edge Series product line. Encompassing our core Aeroquip hoses, the Edge Series offers advanced abrasion and temperature performance for all hydraulic hose needs, including suction, low-, medium-, and high-pressure applications.”

The hose is available in -12 to -48 sizes, with an inner diameter ranging from 0.75 to 3 inches (19 to 76.2mm), and is qualified for use with Danfoss 1A and 1G fittings. Working pressure ranges from 60 to 305psi (4 to 21 bar) depending on size. The FC619C holds MSHA and ABS approval and is also suitable for petroleum, fuel, lubricating oil, and water suction and transfer applications.

Image: Danfoss