New Holland launches updated defensor self-propelled sprayer range

New Holland has launched a new range of defensor self-propelled sprayers for 2026, available in Ukraine and Moldova from early in the year.

The updated line retains two models. The entry-level defensor 2500 keeps its 2,500-litre tank capacity, while the larger defensor 4000 sees its capacity increase from 3,500 to 4,000 litres. Power outputs are 215hp and 272hp respectively, both from tier 3 six-cylinder FPT NEF 6.7-litre engines. Fuel tank capacity is 450 litres across both models.

Cab access has been revised, with a new extended access platform and handrail, and steps that fold at almost 90 degrees to avoid contact with taller crops. The rear bonnet features a new side cover with gas struts to hold it open for engine servicing and radiator cleaning, while a new front bonnet provides access to the fuel tank. Inside, operators have a pressurised cab with activated-carbon filter, more internal space and easier access to CAN ports and the fuse box. A new multifunction lever consolidates key controls in the operator’s right hand, including propulsion direction selection, speed control and sprayer functions.

All booms are now constructed from stainless steel, and the boom structure incorporates an integrated fence nozzle and end-of-bar valves. A new transmission with independent wheel motors provides individual traction control to each wheel, with operating speeds of up to 30km/h and a transport speed of 48km/h. The machines can also climb gradients of up to 30%.

An eco mode feature automatically adjusts engine speed based on operational demand to manage fuel consumption. The updated filling station allows the tank to be filled from either the front or side of the machine, with a filling monitor displaying tank levels. An optional filling pump allows a target volume to be set for automatic filling.

On comfort, the defensor 4000 features a new exclusive air suspension system, while the defensor 2500 uses active caliper suspension. Both models include LED work lights and customisable blue LED lighting across the full boom width to assist night spraying. One-touch boom opening and closing is provided via auto fold on both models.

The Intelliview 12 monitor manages all application systems and technologies, with a new interface and increased processing power. It also handles radio, lighting and phone connectivity, and supports remote access. Automatic boom height control is provided by Intelliheight XRT, which uses five sensors to simultaneously read soil and crop canopy distance. Intelliturn automates headland manoeuvres to reduce operator input during turns. The optional Intellispray II system delivers PWM technology with individual nozzle section control, and includes a boom recirculation feature to maintain a consistent spray mixture when application is paused. An optional direct injection system comprises two additional 100-litre tanks, from which products are mixed into the spray solution directly on the boom, enabling regionalised application with variable rate dosing.

Integrated telemetry connects to the New Holland FieldOps portal, allowing real-time monitoring, fleet management, agronomic data tracking and customisable notifications.

