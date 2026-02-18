Cummins to display power solutions at ConExpo

Cummins is set to exhibit at ConExpo 2026 where it will display a range of diesel engines and drivetrain components for the construction industry.

The company will present three off-highway engines at the show: the 3.8L Power Unit, the B6.7 and the next generation X15 Off-Highway engine, targeting small, medium and large machine applications respectively.

“Construction plays a vital role in powering the global economy – driving jobs, infrastructure and economic growth in communities around the world,” says Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO of Cummins. “Cummins is committed to delivering innovative diesel and alternative-fuel solutions tailored to the unique needs of our construction customers across regions, applications and regulatory environments – today and for the future. Our participation at ConExpo 2026 underscores this commitment, and we look forward to connecting with industry leaders, customers and partners.”

The next generation X15 Off-Highway engine forms part of the Cummins Helm platform and features a fuel agnostic architecture, allowing customers to run on biofuels such as HVO now while retaining the ability to adapt to future energy transition requirements.

“We power more applications in more countries than any power solution provider in our industry,” says Marina Savelli, vice president, off-highway engine business at Cummins. “Our broad technology portfolio combined with our global scale, integration expertise and long history of innovation and dependability are why customers prefer to partner with Cummins, and we look forward to meeting with many of them at ConExpo.”

Cummins Connected Solutions will also be on display, providing remote monitoring and diagnostics capabilities and over-the-air software updates, available via a compatible OEM gateway or participating telematics service providers. The Cummins Guidanz platform will be highlighted for service professionals and those without machine connectivity, offering diagnostics and service management capabilities.

In the outdoor Platinum Pavilion, Cummins will showcase its latest 6.7L Turbo Diesel engine in Ram Heavy Duty Trucks.

“Our newest 6.7L Turbo Diesel powering Ram delivers a list of improvements, including more power, faster acceleration and towing speeds, enhanced fuel economy and easier serviceability all with a smoother and quieter ride,” says Jennifer Rager, general manager and executive director, pickup business at Cummins. “The ability to choose between our Pickup or Chassis Cab offerings helps make Cummins-powered Ram Trucks a leading choice for the construction industry. We are excited to be a preferred offering for builders and trade professionals who demand dependable power and performance for their businesses and still enjoy driving on the weekends.”

Cummins will also exhibit the Meritor MOX E8 Telehandler Axle and Transfer Case, an axle developed for the duty cycles of the construction industry.

“Meritor off-highway axles are engineered for lower maintenance and reliable durability to support the higher weight and rugged needs of construction applications,” says Jim Keane, executive director, global product strategy, Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems.

Rumsey will speak at the Cummins booth during a press conference on 4 March at 9am. The company will also host a series of 15-minute expert-led presentations throughout the show, running every hour at the Cummins booth with a different topic in each session.

Cummins can be found at ConExpo booth S80414 and in the Platinum Pavilion.

Image: Cummins