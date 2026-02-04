Liebherr to preview expanded portfolio and digital solutions at ConExpo

Liebherr will be among the largest exhibitors at ConExpo 2026, occupying more than 66,000 square feet at booth F35055 with over 30 machines and technology exhibits. A second booth, P7761 in the Platinum lot, will feature deep foundation equipment.

The company’s earthmoving and material handling lineup includes the TA 230 Litronic articulated dump truck, Generation 8 crawler dozers including the PR 716, the LR 636 G8 crawler loader, and the R 945 crawler excavator. The A 924 wheeled excavator and L 546 mid-sized wheel loader will also be on display, with the latter equipped with active personnel detection and a Skyview 360-degree camera system.

Electric and alternative drive technologies feature in the form of the LH 60 M Industry E, an electrically driven material handler with an energy recovery system. The XPower wheel loaders, including the L 550 and L 586, will demonstrate the manufacturer’s power-split drive technology.

Daily live demonstrations will showcase the R 914 Compact excavator, L 546 wheel loader, TA 230 dump truck and PR 716 crawler dozer. A dedicated technology pavilion will present digital solutions including MyLiebherr fleet management software and Crane Planner 2.0 for 3D lift planning.

At the Platinum lot, the company will display the LRB 19 piling and drilling rig – making its ConExpo debut following its premiere at Bauma 2025 – alongside the LB 35.1 drilling rig with a new lattice boom extension and the THS 110 D-K crawler concrete pump.

The exhibition presence accompanies continued investment in North American operations. The company has expanded assembly and manufacturing capabilities in Newport News, Virginia, and is constructing a new logistics and distribution centre in Tupelo, Mississippi, which will be its first major distribution hub outside Europe.

