Hyundai CE to expand excavator and loader ranges for 2026

Hyundai Construction Equipment is expanding its product portfolio in 2026 with new crawler excavators, compact loaders and specialist demolition machinery, as newly appointed CEO Sanho Shin takes the helm of the company’s European operations.

Shin, who brings more than 20 years of experience in construction equipment, most recently as director of sales management at HD Hyundai Infracore Europe, will oversee the rollout of the expanded range as the company targets growth and increased market share.

Headlining the 2026 range is the Next Generation crawler excavator lineup, initially launched at Bauma 2025 with the unveiling of the HX360L and HX400L. The range will grow with the addition of the HX230L at ConExpo in Las Vegas this March. The machines are the first from Hyundai to feature full electro-hydraulic controls, replacing hydraulic pilot systems with electrical signals from the cab levers. The manufacturer says this reduces response times and improves precision, while allowing operators to customise individual control settings.

The Next Generation excavators are also the first to use Hyundai’s own Stage V diesel engines, which the OEM says deliver improved power and torque alongside extended maintenance intervals, with engine oil changes stretched to 1,000 hours on some models.

At the lighter end of the range, Hyundai will introduce a new model below its existing A-Series mini excavator lineup, along with its first skid steer and compact track loaders for the European market. The HS80V, HS120V and HT100V, weighing 3.4, 3.8 and 4.3 tonnes respectively, were announced at Bauma and have already been selling in North America. All three feature Stage V engines, vertical lift path loader arms and tilting cabs for service access.

Additional launches planned for 2026 include a dedicated demolition excavator above the HX400L, a heavy articulated dump truck and expanded hydraulic breaker options.

Image: HD Hyundai