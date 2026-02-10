Develon introduces updated cab for articulated dump truck range

Develon has updated the cab on its articulated dump truck (ADT) range, introducing a new display, revised control layout and additional safety features.

The updated cab includes a 12-inch high-resolution touchscreen monitor providing access to machine information, settings and camera views. The control layout has been revised with the aim of reducing operator fatigue, while the cab itself offers improved visibility for operation on confined worksites.

The ADTs are also now equipped with an auto-hold brake function, which automatically keeps the machine stationary during dumping.

Additional updates include reduced cab noise levels, improved climate control and revised cab access points.

Image: Develon