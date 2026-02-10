The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Construction

Develon introduces updated cab for articulated dump truck range

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
Develon DA30 articulated dump truck in orange livery
ABOVE: Develon has updated the cab on its articulated dump truck range

Develon has updated the cab on its articulated dump truck (ADT) range, introducing a new display, revised control layout and additional safety features.

The updated cab includes a 12-inch high-resolution touchscreen monitor providing access to machine information, settings and camera views. The control layout has been revised with the aim of reducing operator fatigue, while the cab itself offers improved visibility for operation on confined worksites.

Interior view of Develon ADT cab showing steering wheel, digital display, touchscreen monitor and control panel
ABOVE: The updated cab features a 12-inch touchscreen monitor and revised control layout

The ADTs are also now equipped with an auto-hold brake function, which automatically keeps the machine stationary during dumping.

Additional updates include reduced cab noise levels, improved climate control and revised cab access points.

Image: Develon

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

