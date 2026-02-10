Yanmar consolidates European production in France

Yanmar CE EMEA is restructuring its European operations, investing €6.5 million in its Saint-Dizier facility in France while closing its Crailsheim plant in Germany.

“As the compact equipment market stabilises and returns to growth, now is the right moment to reorganise and invest in capabilities that make us stronger, more agile and even closer to our customers. Our strategy is clear: we are investing in the future,” says Jon Lopez, president of Yanmar CE’s EMEA region.

The Saint-Dizier plant will become Yanmar CE’s primary European manufacturing hub. The investment includes a new wheel loader production line, transferred from the Crailsheim facility, and a 5,000m² logistics centre equipped with Kardex Shuttle technology.

The site is also preparing an expanded midi excavator finishing line, which installs cabs and machine options on units shipped from Yanmar CE’s Chikugo plant in Japan. A new prototype workshop for next-generation product development is under construction.

Approximately 80 new positions have been created across production, engineering and indirect functions. Construction and installation work is entering its final phase, with production capacity set to ramp up throughout Q1 2026 and the site fully operational by April.

Yanmar CE closed its Crailsheim facility at the end of 2025. Around 50 employees and several functions are transferring to Rothenburg ob der Tauber.

“Saint-Dizier now has the facilities, space and operational readiness to take over full production and support our next phase of growth,” Lopez says. “This consolidation strengthens our ability to deliver consistent quality, reliable lead times and the high level of service our dealers and customers expect across EMEA.”

The company stated that the restructuring supports development in electrification, connectivity and advanced safety technologies.

“Our transformation is about building strength for tomorrow,” Lopez says. “By moving with clarity and purpose, we are preparing Yanmar CE to operate faster, more efficiently and even closer to our customers.”

