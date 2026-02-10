New Holland introduces next generation compact tractors

New Holland has introduced two compact tractors, the Workmaster 35C and Workmaster 40C, featuring a redesigned operator platform.

Both models are powered by a 3-cylinder 1.9L engine and offer a choice of two transmissions: a three-range dual-pedal hydrostatic unit with independent forward and reverse pedals or a 12×12 mechanical transmission with a synchronised left-hand shuttle.

“The Workmaster 35C and 40C represent the next step in elevating our compact tractor lineup,” says Mike Sevick, compact tractor business manager, New Holland North America. “These affordable, yet highly capable tractors are built with thoughtful design enhancements that keep operators comfortable, confident and productive.”

The operator platform was developed using modelling software and North American operator data. Features include grab handles on each steel fender, a left-hand step, a semi-flat deck with a low transmission hump, and a rubber floor mat. The vinyl seat offers multiple adjustments, while the dash provides operating information and controls feature colour-coded knobs.

“Comfort was a key focus when we designed the operator’s platform,” says Sevick. “The result was a platform that feels natural and well-tailored to enable operators to work as long as they need without fatigue.”

The tractors use a dual-pump hydraulic system providing dedicated flow for loader operation and steering. The three-point hitch has a lift capacity of 937.5kg, representing a 14% increase over previous Workmaster compact models. Telescopic stabilisers are standard, and up to three rear remotes can be installed.

The front axle has a dedicated steering pump and a turning radius reduced by more than 203mm (8in) compared to prior models.

The fuel tank capacity is 48 litres with the fill neck located on the rear fender. Tyre options include R3+ hybrid, R4 industrial, R3 turf and R1 agricultural.

Both models are telematics-ready from the factory and compatible with New Holland’s FieldOps data management application via a dealer-installed modem kit.

Image: New Holland