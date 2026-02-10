Danfoss Power Solutions receives two AE50 Awards

Danfoss Power Solutions has received two 2026 AE50 Awards for products introduced in 2025, with its Editron ED3 onboard charger and Thorx CLM 12 T cam lobe motor both recognised by the programme.

Sponsored by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), the annual AE50 Awards programme recognises product innovations in agricultural, food and biological systems. Honourees include machines, systems, components, software and services.

The Editron ED3 is a bidirectional onboard charger and electric power supply for off-highway machinery and on-highway commercial trucks. The 44kW charger enables overnight and opportunity charging using standard utility outlets, and can deliver power to the main high-voltage battery or supply AC or DC power to other subsystems. The unit combines three functions – AC charger, DC ePTO and AC ePTO – in a single package.

“The Editron ED3 continues to bring home awards, demonstrating its relevance to vehicles of all types. Winning the AE50 Award, though, is especially encouraging. It points to the need for innovation to enable electrification in agriculture. We’re grateful to ASABE and the judging panel for this honour,” says Eric Azeroual, vice president of sales development, Editron, Danfoss Power Solutions.

The Thorx CLM 12 T is a hydraulic motor using cam lobe technology for rubber track system applications such as compact track loaders. The motor’s symmetrical design positions the rotating flange at the centre, keeping the motor within the track width. Two tapered roller bearings located near the central rotating flange reduce bending loads, while the rotary group uses more pistons than competing motors to reduce contact stress on the cam.

“Cam lobe motors have traditionally fallen short in terms of installation ease and bearing lifetime. Our CLM 12 T improves the cam lobe offering in these areas while retaining the advantage of high-speed efficiency,” says Chris Shrive, head of cam lobe motors, Danfoss Power Solutions. “It’s an honour to be recognised for our efforts to improve cam lobe technology, and especially timely as tracked vehicles become increasingly important in agriculture.”

Image: Danfoss