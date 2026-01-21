VTS Track Solutions selects Danfoss’ Editron eDrive for Fero Carriers

Danfoss Power Solutions is supplying its Editron eDrive to VTS Track Solutions to propel the company’s new Fero Tracked Carriers.

The ETP-10 and ETP-20 are remote-controlled battery-electric carriers designed for material transport in construction, forestry, landscaping, workshops and other applications.

VTS Track Solutions says the low-voltage eDrive from Danfoss was the perfect match for Fero Carriers. The eDrive is a propel solution for compact, low-voltage machinery that comprises an inverter and two interior permanent magnet electric motors integrated with high-performance gearboxes. The eDrive is designed to simplifiy machine integration while maximising system efficiency.

“We chose Danfoss because of its brand quality, robust engineering standards, and the availability of a complete, well-matched propulsion package. The dual-controller configuration was especially valuable for our design, as it minimizes the number of separate components and saves critical installation space within the centre frame. This results in a compact, clean installation that enhances reliability and ease of assembly – key aspects of the Fero brand’s focus on quality, simplicity, and durability,” says engineer Daan van Kerkhoff, VTS Track Solutions.

Danfoss personnel worked with VTS engineers to customise the eDrive system software for the tracked machine, which requires independent speed control for the two motors. Danfoss engineers also assisted with system layout, parameter tuning, validation testing, and integration guidance.

“This collaboration not only accelerated our design process but also strengthened our confidence in delivering a technically solid and future-proof product. For us, the partnership with Danfoss reflects a shared commitment to high-quality engineering, sustainability, and innovation in the electrification of off-highway machinery,” says van Kerkhoff.

The ETP-10 boasts a 1,000kg load capacity and platform dimensions of 1,236 x 780mm. Its compact width enables easy passage through most doorways. Operated via Danfoss remote control, the carrier has two travel speeds with a maximum speed of 4kph. Its 24V lithium battery has a capacity of 2.5kWh and charging time of 3.5 hours. Optional accessories such as stanchions, an electric winch, tow hitch, and tilting container, among others, enhance the machine’s versatility.

The ETP-20 builds on the features of the ETP-10 with a higher load capacity of 2,000kg and a larger rotating platform measuring 1,445 x 780 mm. It has a 48V lithium battery and 3kph maximum speed.

