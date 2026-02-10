Bosch Rexroth to preview compact hydraulics portfolio at ConExpo

Bosch Rexroth and its subsidiary HydraForce will present a range of compact hydraulic solutions for construction equipment OEMs at ConExpo. The booth (South Hall, 2nd Level, S80245) will include a Collaboration Zone where attendees can work with application engineers to discuss machine requirements and electro-hydraulic system design.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with construction OEMs to demonstrate how the integration of Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce compact solutions is making more possible for today’s hard-working and innovative machines,” says Angelo D’Ammando, vice president of sales, compact hydraulics. “By combining the knowledge of our application engineers with an approach to simplifying compact solutions, we help customers achieve higher performance, greater efficiency, and deliver a faster time to market.”

Products on display will include the company’s hybrid hydraulic system solutions, which combine modular screw-in cartridge valves in a manifold with stackable Compact Directional Valves (CDVs) to provide scalable, space-saving configurations for construction and mobile machinery.

The EDG-OBE Piloted Compact Directional Valves will also feature, offering high-flow capacity and integrated electronics for applications including aerial platforms, cranes and forklifts. The valves’ modular design is intended for tight installation spaces.

Bosch Rexroth will also show its load holding valves, designed for machines such as mini-excavators and loaders, providing load management and operational stability for construction, agricultural and material handling applications.

HydraForce’s EHBL Digital Boom Control Valve, an electro-proportional relief solution with flow capacity up to 454l/min, will be displayed alongside the HF-Impulse 2.0 programming interface for controller configuration.

The company’s Compact Power Modules, which provide continuous hydraulic power for mobile and light industrial applications with flow rates up to 30lpm and operating pressures up to 300 bar, will also be on show. The modules can be customised for specific machine requirements.

Additionally, Bosch Rexroth will demonstrate i-CHoose, a configuration tool that combines the Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce product portfolios for designing hydraulic integrated circuits, compact directional valves and compact power modules. The tool includes 2D and 3D visualisation, drag-and-drop functionality and multi-format export options.

Image: Bosch Rexroth