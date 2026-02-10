TECHNOLOGY PROFILE: Operator controls for tight spaces

Compact HMI controls can have a large impact while saving space on panels, armrests and wireless, autonomous devices. At the ConExpo show, Otto Controls will showcase its switches and joysticks ranging from miniature on up, which bring reliable, precision operation for many functions.

Like Otto’s full-size industrial joysticks, these smaller Hall effect controllers are ruggedly built and tested for long-lasting performance, and their electronics are available sealed watertight to IP6K8S.

JHT mini joysticks enable exacting precision for spot-on movement. With or without pushbuttons on top, JHT joysticks offer various gating options with full output in all directions and are CAN-enabled. Z-axis models also feature a 60° rotating knob on top.

Single- and dual-axis finger joysticks have various button styles, such as bat handles or concave, to suit different activities and give the operator the optimal tactile feel. HTLT2 and HTLT4 models offer an additional pushbutton on top.

Otto’s new JHLN is a narrow, bottom-mount, single-axis joystick that is ideal for space-constrained operator cabs. Select from friction hold or return-to-center actuation and between five handle types. Tall or short handles come with or without switches on top. Redundant and analog outputs include PWM and CAN J1939 with PLd for functional safety.

Visit Otto Controls at ConExpo in booth N11367 or go to www.otto-controls.com.