TECHNOLOGY PROFILE: OTTO’s new JHLN joystick packs high performance into narrow profile

The newest joystick solution in OTTO Controls‘ portfolio is the JHLN, a robust, single-axis controller that fits in tight spaces. The JHLN is a narrow, bottom-mount version of OTTO’s full-size JHL commercial joystick with the same wide range of output and gating options. Its five unique handle styles set it apart from other joysticks.

“The JHLN joystick is engineered to satisfy two critical requirements in commercial applications: reduced size for space-limited environments and advanced controls performance for demanding operations,” says JC Holmes, OTTO Controls’ director of sales.

The JHLN comes with either friction hold or smooth spring-return-to-center actuation. Outputs include CANOpen, CAN J1939, J1939 with PLd for functional safety and PWM.

Choose from five handle styles: tall or short, with or without a pushbutton, or a tall handle with a four- or five-position TC switch module on top.

The JHLN broadens OTTO’s full-size commercial joystick line . Other models include JH, JHL and JHM multi-axis joysticks, which can be paired with a G3 commercial grip to make a complete joystick/grip assembly; and JHS-F (friction hold) and JHS-RC (return-to-center) single-axis joysticks, which have a ball handle.