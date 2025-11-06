AGRITECHNICA TECH PROFILE: Autec displays its new Ex Joystick models

Autec is expanding its range of products specifically designed, engineered, and manufactured for operation in ATEX/IEC-Ex environments

At Agritechnica 2025, visitors will get the opportunity to touch and feel the new Ex Joystick models, which will feature further developments aimed at continually supporting customers even in the most challenging applications.

Applications in explosive risk environments

“The production of an Ex transmitter requires specific technical solutions and considerations,” says Diego Zamberlan, application engineer at Autec. “For instance, the plastics used in the transmitter have a specific composition that meets the product category requirements, thus preventing electrostatic discharges that could ignite a fire or explosion.”

Consequently, Autec has chosen to focus on the most critical element: the transmitter, while the receiver will typically be housed and protected within a certified Atex enclosure on the machine. Ex applications span multiple sectors, from road and infrastructure work to loading and unloading operations on oil platforms, as well as lifting and handling in agricultural, chemical, or food industries. Each environment is classified based on the concentration level of gases or dust, along with the frequency of exposure, necessitating the use of appropriate products at each level.

New Developments at Agritechnica

At the trade fair in Hanover, Autec will present the new Ex range, a suffix that identifies the entire family of Ex products, aesthetically characterised by the use of grey instead of the traditional black. In addition to the well-regarded LK Neo Ex control panels, the lineup will include new models of the Curve (AJQ Ex) and M-Pro (AJE Ex) transmitters, available for industrial and mobile lifting applications.

“Each Ex model retains equivalent performance and capabilities in terms of the number of actuators and displays and it also provides additional protection against ignition in explosive risk environments,” says Zamberlan. “The expansion of the Ex range, which complies with both European regulations and the international IEC-Ex certification, addresses the specific needs of our customers and represents just the beginning. We are committed to further expanding this line by introducing new models and broadening Ex certification to other technological series dedicated to different application sectors.”

The new Ex models showcased at Agritechnica 2025 will primarily targeting the European, US, and Australian markets. Autec’s team of experts will be ready to gather feedback from clients and guide the expansion of the range based on emerging opportunities.