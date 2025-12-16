Liebherr doubles maintenance interval to 1,000 operating hours

Downtime for material handling machines incurs costs – even for maintenance work that is essential for reliable operation. To reduce these costs, Liebherr will be extending the maintenance intervals for its Generation 6 material handling machines.

“Adjusting the interval not only reduces maintenance costs and associated machine downtime but also increases machine productivity. Our customers can continue to rely on Liebherr’s high-quality service,” says Ürfet Özkaya, team leader maintenance management in customer service.

Extending the maintenance interval results in significantly lower maintenance costs for machine operators. Overall, a reduction in costs of up to 30 % is possible. The decisive factors here are the shorter downtimes of the corresponding material handling machines and the resource-saving use of materials, for example with regard to filter replacement and fewer oil changes. In addition, the extension of the maintenance interval results in fewer service calls, which makes machine operation even more efficient and economical.

The newly defined maintenance intervals apply only when using Liebherr original spare parts together with Liebherr’s specially formulated lubricants and operating fluids. The aim is to ensure that material handling machines achieve maximum performance with maximum efficiency and the longest possible service life.

Image: Liebherr