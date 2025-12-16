Caterpillar’s ConExpo exhibit to highlight new innovations

Closing its year-long centennial celebration, Caterpillar’s ConExpo exhibits will feature new machines, technology and services under the theme Reshape What’s Possible.

Anchoring the company’s participation, Caterpillar’s Festival Grounds exhibit, F29929, will feature Operator Stadium, which will host the nine finalists participating in the company’s third Global Operator Challenge.

Caterpillar is expanding its presence at ConExpo with a West Hall display, booth W40416, that will be dedicated to Caterpillar’s compact construction equipment, while Cat Industrial Power Systems will exhibit its latest industrial diesel engine innovations in its South Hall exhibit S80229.

“We look forward to giving attendees an up-close look at Caterpillar’s latest advancements and groundbreaking technologies in the construction industry through our demos, hands-on experiences and interactive exhibits. Visitors will see how Caterpillar can solve their toughest challenges as we reshape today’s worksite while providing them an understanding of what is possible in the future,” says Tony Fassino, Group president, Caterpillar.

Visitors to the exhibit will experience the company’s evolution in autonomous machines and the tangible impact of AI on the industry. The company will also highlight the latest tech tools that will allow customers to focus more on service and operational efficiency.

Caterpillar is showcasing the latest VisionLink features in equipment management, productivity and safety, which help customers operate more efficiently, effectively, and safely across operations of all sizes and brand mix. Additionally, attendees will be able to explore end-to-end capabilities, including full fleet solutions with Cat Grade.

The full capabilities of Cat Command will also be on display, including remote-control, semi-autonomous and autonomous capabilities in the construction and quarry industries. The latest addition to the Cat Detect portfolio, Collision Mitigation, will be introduced during both our in-the-dirt demos in Operator Stadium as well as with a hands-on experience.

Image: Caterpillar