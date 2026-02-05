TECHNOLOGY PROFILE: TYRI opens new factory for in-house circuit board production

When TYRI opened its own circuit board factory in Kungsbacka, south of Gothenburg, the company elevated its sustainability efforts to the next level. This initiative makes TYRI self-sufficient in circuit board production, a strategy that improves both TYRI’s products and its overall sustainability work.

The new factory allows TYRI to become self-sufficient in manufacturing circuit boards for all lights produced across its facilities in Sweden, the UK and the USA. Previously sourced from an external supplier in Poland, TYRI now controls every aspect of circuit board production, ensuring a higher standard of quality and sustainability.

At the heart of TYRI’s sustainability strategy is a simple yet impactful philosophy: better quality leads to greater sustainability. By creating long-lasting, energy-efficient products, TYRI reduces environmental impact throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Equipped with cutting-edge machinery, the new facility delivers high productivity and flexibility while enhancing product quality. A key benefit of the factory is the ability to minimise defective circuit boards reaching the final assembly process. With advanced process monitoring and control in place, errors can be detected and corrected early, streamlining production and reducing waste.

“Identifying and addressing potential defects immediately, instead of discovering them during the final inspection, benefits our entire sustainability effort and contributes to our ‘Zero Defect’ goal. This means eliminating all errors during production, thereby maximizing quality and sustainability,” says Per-Johan Edgren, production manager for TYRI’s circuit board operations in Kungsbacka.

In addition to gaining full control of the manufacturing process, TYRI benefits from the ability to ensure quality at multiple levels.

“Owning our factory gives us total control over the entire operation. This allows us to ensure that our high standards are met at every stage. For us, quality isn’t just about the product; it’s also about TYRI as a workplace. We can guarantee safe and fair working conditions, which are crucial for contributing to sustainable societal development. This control ensures that our quality standards are always upheld – and that we can stand behind every promise we make,” says Jimmy Nordén, factory manager at TYRI.

By moving production from external facilities in Poland to in-house operations in Sweden, TYRI has significantly shorter and ‘greener’ transport route between factories. It also ensures that the entire production process runs on fossil-free energy.

“Like our facility in Hisingen, Gothenburg, the Kungsbacka factory runs on green electricity, 100% fossil free. This is a crucial step toward lowering our carbon footprint and securing a more sustainable energy supply,” adds Nordén.

The new factory represents TYRI’s next step on the journey toward a sustainable future, with quality at the forefront. By reducing its environmental impact and producing long-lasting products, TYRI aims to set the standard and lead the development of sustainable lighting technology.

Image: TYRI