AGCO reports market share gains amid challenging conditions

AGCO has reported fourth quarter net sales of $2.9 billion, representing a 1.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The company highlighted significant market share gains and improved inventory positions despite ongoing pressures on farm income.

The manufacturer achieved an adjusted operating margin of 10.1% in Q4, with full-year adjusted operating margin reaching 7.7% – nearly double the performance recorded at the bottom of the previous industry cycle. AGCO also delivered record free cash flow for the year.

“Even in this environment, we grew global market share. These strong results in today’s industry landscape demonstrate the continued resilience of AGCO’s earnings profile,” says Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president and CEO.

Looking ahead, AGCO confirmed a pipeline of new product introductions for 2026 as part of its Farmer-First strategy. Hansotia says the company is “well prepared to accelerate growth when demand strengthen” while ongoing cost-reduction initiatives help offset current market uncertainties around farm profitability and trade dynamics.

Image: AGCO