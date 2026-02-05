Case IH unveils redesigned Puma series tractor line

Case IH has introduced a redesigned Puma series tractor line, available in 155, 165 and 185hp configurations. The new models were unveiled at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s CattleCon event in Nashville, Tennessee.

The tractors offer two transmission options: a CVXDrive continuously variable transmission or an ActiveDrive 8 dual-clutch transmission featuring shuttle shifts and automated functions.

Chassis updates include a 20% reduction in turning radius and a new front axle suspension designed to improve stability during high-speed transport. The company has also revised the braking system, linkage/hitch and transmission for improved drivability and implement control.

“The latest upgrades to the Puma series make it the perfect partner for livestock producers – a versatile and reliable tractor to meet each day’s varied tasks,” says Leo Bose, livestock customer segment lead, Case IH. “With an entirely new cab design and access to the latest technology features, operators can achieve more in a day with less fatigue.”

The Puma series features optional ISOBUS and Tractor Implement Management (TIM) compatibility, along with connectivity to Case IH’s FieldOps platform for machine and agronomic data management.

Cab revisions include a Pro 1200 display, new cab suspension, optional semi-active seat and an updated MultiController Armrest.

