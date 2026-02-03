Danfoss to present hydraulic solutions at ConExpo

Danfoss Power Solutions will exhibit a range of systems and components for construction machinery at ConExpo 2026.

At Booth S80614, Danfoss will showcase its latest products and key solutions in mobile and industrial hydraulics, eHydraulics, electrification, digitalization, autonomy and software.

“Danfoss engineers technologies that address the construction industry’s toughest challenges, from labor availability to rising operating costs. Whether it’s efficiency, safety, productivity, or another issue, Danfoss is ready with solutions for all machine development challenges,” says Ajay Gandhe, vice president, Americas OEM sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Together with our partners, we’re ensuring unsurpassed performance in the machines of today while setting the standard for the machines of tomorrow. We look forward to welcoming CONEXPO visitors to the Danfoss booth.”

The Danfoss booth will feature more than 100 products organised by their use in the subsystems common to construction machinery: propel, steer, work and control.

A display featuring two-wheel loader system architectures, one a modern hydraulic-powered machine and the other an electric machine, will demonstrate how Danfoss components work together as systems to maximise efficiency and productivity. A newly designed steering simulator will enable visitors to get a first-hand experience.

eHydraulics will be a key topic at the event, with solutions such as the Danfoss ePump and eTraction systems showcased in the booth. These systems feature advanced control capabilities and leading efficiency enabled through Plus+1 software.

Danfoss representatives will also share their expertise in eSolutions at the National Fluid Power Association’s Advanced Hydraulics Conference, to be held in conjunction with ConExpo. Presentations include Increased Runtime for Battery-Electric Excavators with Digital Hydraulics, Optimization and Validation of eHydraulic System Performance on a Battery-Electric Backhoe Loader, Hydraulic System Efficiency Optimization Leveraging Quasistatic and Dynamic Models and eHydraulic Building Blocks: Inverters, Components, and Application-Specific Systems.

Danfoss will also debut its BMV integrated drive motor, FC619C corrugated suction hose, ICMB industrial cam lobe motor, and upcoming additions to the PVG Valve family.

Image: Danfoss