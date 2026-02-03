Caterpillar launches new Cat 707 wide body truck

The new Cat 707 wide body truck features a fully integrated Cat powertrain, including a Cat C13 engine, Cat automatic transmission and proprietary Cat axle.

With its 66-tonne maximum payload, the new wide body truck design offers the option of standard or heavy-duty configurations and the choice of 40 or 42m3 sizes to match the material and jobsite conditions.

“We have engineered our new wide body truck with a unique philosophy – it’s built to be rebuilt, offering consistent mechanical availability and longevity through a second lifecycle, which can help lower operating costs,” says Angel Gonzalez, global product specialist, Caterpillar. “With its foundation of reliable operation and a cost-effective rebuild option, the new 707 wide body has been engineered, manufactured and field-tested using the latest technologies to ensure the truck is ready for work. This is the first Cat wide body truck model in a new product family that broadens the Cat hauling systems portfolio.”

The 707 can be configured with the 400kW Cat C13B engine to meet China Non-road Stage IV emissions standards or the 358kW C13, which emits equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier 3 regulations. Both options include a standard engine brake set at a high rating.

The truck’s six-speed automatic transmission can be equipped with an optional integrated hydraulic retarder. For reliability, the 707 features proprietary Cat axles, integrated Cat powertrain controllers and Cat wiring and electric harnesses.

Three brake and retardation levels – integrated Cat engine brake, optional Cat hydraulic retarder, and parking and service brakes – provide superior downhill loaded control for enhanced safety and faster hauling cycles. The new 707 offers ideal pass matches with Cat 986, 988 and 988 XE loaders and Cat 350, 374 and 395 excavators for improved productivity.

The new wide body truck’s left-side operator seat placement and optional right-side instructor seat provide easier operation and comfort for the operator and trainer.

The cab features sturdy, four-point mounting and protection is provided by a standard falling object protective structure (FOPS) and optional rollover protective structure (ROPS) for enhanced safety.

An available reversing camera is designed to help improve manoeuvring safety. Automatic shifting with simple gear selection transmission controls helps to increase efficiency, and the truck’s hoist system offers fast, 20-second raise and lower cycle times to quickly unload material.

Images: Caterpillar