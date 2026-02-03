New Holland launches new T7 Standard Wheelbase tractor for North American Market

New Holland is introducing the new T7 Standard Wheelbase (SWB) tractor models to the North American market.

“Today’s farmers need equipment that is versatile enough to match their operations’ diverse needs,” says Alex Berwager, livestock and dairy business manager for New Holland North America. “With multiple transmission options, technology solutions and comfort elements available, customers can tailor this tractor to match how they work. Beef and dairy operations, hay and forage, row crop production or mixed farming could all benefit from the versatility of this tractor because the T7 SWB gives operators a tractor that adapts with them as they tackle their workday’s changing needs.”

The three new models, T7.190, T7.210 and T7.225, feature a new front axle design that cuts the turning radius by 20% compared to past T7 Series tractor models.

The new T7 SWB maintains the same wheelbase as other T7 Series models, but this tractor has increased its vehicle weight to 7257kg and the payload up to 4989kg. The added vehicle weight and payload capacity is designed to improve the tractor’s stability when handling heavy implements or full loader buckets.

Under the tractor’s new sloping hood is a 6.7L engine that features a 750-hour service interval tuned for maximum power at a low engine speed of 1,500rpm to reduce both overall fuel consumption and noise. The T7 SWB’s engine also benefits from Engine Power Management-boosted horsepower that delivers 22‒25% extra power when used underload to maintain performance and fuel efficiency.

Customers have the option of either a 24×24 Dynamic Command dual-clutch transmission or 3×1-range Auto Command CVT (continuously variable transmission). Features such as the Dynamic Command’s break-to-clutch function simplify frequent stop-and-go tasks like loader work and baling to help operators stay productive while reducing fatigue throughout a full day’s work.

To reduce unplanned downtime, New Holland says the T7 SWB is equipped with uptime-maximising solutions. FieldOps machine and field management provides real-time data and insights, enabling pinpoint decision-making.

Operator comfort took priority during the engineering of the T7 SWB. It features a redesigned cab suspension system, available in mechanical, hydraulic or pneumatic configurations, which works together with the front axle suspension to deliver more comfort and safety for today’s operators – even on uneven terrain, thanks to the added roll control feature.

This elevated ride quality is furthered by the tractor’s upgraded Horizon cab. The new cab offers a more spacious operating space, improved climate control, a quieter working environment and intuitive controls.

In-cab visibility has also been improved in every direction without increasing the cab’s size. Slimmer corner cab posts, a redesigned hood that improves forward visibility by up to 4.5ft, and an optional panoramic high-visibility roof panel provide a clearer, less obstructed view. This update is designed to make tasks that require a clear line of sight and precise action, like loader work, easier and safer.

Daily operation is further simplified through the tractor’s design. Implement hookup is faster and easier due to the inclusion of pressure release levers and an organised layout of hydraulic, electrical and pneumatic connections.

Style and functionality come together around the cab entrance, where steps and handrails are fully integrated into the fuel tank, resulting in a clean appearance while improving ease of entry. Multiple storage solutions are featured around the tractor, including a sliding toolbox, water tank and battery access for added convenience.

Inside the cab, the latest New Holland user interface and next-generation IntelliView12 touchscreen display is featured. A new operator interface is also on the SideWinder armrest, allowing customers to specify the controls that suit their requirements.

“At its core, the T7 SWB was completely redesigned to deliver unmatched performance and productivity for farmers,” says Ken Paul, product marketing manager for CNH representing the T7 Standard Wheelbase range. “With enhanced comfort, maneuverability and connectivity, it elevates every aspect of their operations and gives them a tractor they can rely on. No matter the task at hand.”

Image: New Holland