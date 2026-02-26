CONEXPO 2026: iVT’s technology roundup

As ConExpo 2026 fast approaches, we round up the suppliers making their mark at this year’s show – covering everything from high-voltage charging to next-generation HMI design. Follow the links below to read the full articles in iVT’s ConExpo Preview Special.

High-voltage charging for off-highway electrification

Delta-Q Technologies | Booth S83617

Delta-Q (a Zapi Group company) is showcasing an expanded high-voltage, high-power on-board charging portfolio targeting construction, agriculture and mining applications. Integrated solutions consolidate on-board charging, DC-DC conversion and EVSE interfaces — including DC fast charging — into a single package, reducing component count and shortening OEM development cycles. In collaboration with Zivan, the company is also developing next-generation off-board charging and fleet-level energy optimisation capabilities, with cybersecurity and functional safety, including alignment with Europe’s Cyber Resiliency Act, designed into next-generation platforms.

Engine reliability through connectivity and design

Cummins | Booth S80414

Cummins is demonstrating how its latest emissions-compliant off-highway engines combine proven architecture with advanced connectivity to maximise uptime and reduce total cost of ownership. Predictive maintenance and over-the-air update capabilities are built into the newest platforms, while the remote diagnostics feature delivers actionable fault analysis — including estimated repair times and parts identification — before a technician arrives on site. Visitors can also attend Cummins Power Talks in South Hall 2nd Level for deeper technical insights.

Engineering reliable pressure relief for mobile machinery

Holmbury | Booth W41473

Holmbury will be highlighting its HDB hydraulic decompression block, engineered for compact construction equipment including skid steer loaders and telehandlers. Rated for working pressures exceeding 5,000 psi, the manifold uses a single-pin decompression system to simultaneously relieve pressure in both cartridges for safe, consistent attachment connection. Cartridge-style valves can be serviced without disconnecting hydraulic lines, reducing downtime risk. When paired with Holmbury’s HCP connect-under-pressure flat-face couplers, the system delivers reliable performance across a wide range of trapped-pressure scenarios.

An integrated electrohydraulic steering system

Ognibene | Booth S83251

Ognibene is presenting an integrated electrohydraulic steering system developed as a scalable, ISO 25119-compliant platform for next-generation off-highway machines. Combining the company’s Digital Power Steering unit, Steering Wheel Sensor and STEP electrohydraulic steering unit, the architecture supports manual, assisted and fully automated steering functions within a single system. Operating across Standard, Combined and Autoguidance modes, it delivers automotive-like haptic feedback in manual use while enabling precise path tracking when automation is engaged — a configuration increasingly relevant to OEMs developing autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.

A new sensor series

Rota | Booth S83540

Rota will be presenting its new ELU external sensor series, the latest evolution of its established technology for integrating position sensing into hydraulic cylinders without internal drilling. A key advancement is an 88% reduction in magnet size, enabling integration into smaller cylinders without altering critical dimensions. With installation requiring only a simple slot milled in the piston at approximately one euro per cylinder, the ELU presents a strong cost-benefit case for OEMs across construction, agriculture and transportation seeking modular, scalable sensing solutions.

Centralising secondary controls for mobile cranes

Deep Sea Electronics (DSE) | Stand S82129

DSE will be showcasing its DSEM-Series display platform, designed to consolidate secondary control functions on mobile cranes — from stabilisers and lighting to load monitoring, safety interlocks and diagnostics — into a single programmable HMI. Configurable without hardware changes, the displays integrate with engine management and crane control units via CAN, while portrait or landscape mounting options help keep cab environments uncluttered. A scalable software architecture ensures the platform can accommodate future functionality requirements over the product lifecycle.

Understanding off-highway machinery work lights

TYRI | Stand N11540

TYRI has entered a partnership with the University of Linköping on a five-year research project examining how work lights on heavy machinery affect the environment and how lighting design can be optimised for operator safety and ergonomics. Contributing test facilities, visualisation software and industry expertise, TYRI is positioning itself at the forefront of evidence-based lighting development.

Joysticks for tight spaces

Otto Controls | Stand N11367

Otto Controls is presenting its expanded Hall effect joystick range, with a focus on space-constrained installations. The new JHLN joystick features a narrower profile for tight armrests and panels, with outputs including PWM and CAN J1939 with PLd functional safety certification. The wider portfolio spans mini and finger joysticks suited to remote controllers for autonomous and unmanned vehicles, with options covering various actuator styles, tactile feedback characteristics and environmental sealing standards for demanding off-highway conditions.

Engineering-driven HMI design for off-highway

AMA | Booth W41550

AMA Group will be demonstrating its systems engineering approach to HMI and cab integration, presenting an end-to-end portfolio spanning displays, ECUs, steering columns, seats, wiring harnesses and structural cab elements. ConExpo highlights include the Safety Control Stick — a next-generation joystick compliant with ISO 25119 and certified to AgPL C — and the Nimbus Safety Cluster, which manages safety-critical functions including engine start, PTO activation and drive enablement up to Performance Level C per ISO 13849, treating HMI components as functional safety subsystems from the earliest stages of development.

Scalable transmissions and axles for off-highway

Carraro | Booth S81428

Carraro will be presenting two key platforms at ConExpo: the THE (transmission electric hydrostatic) — a modular transmission available in both electric and hydrostatic configurations — and the new 46.XX axle series for telehandlers. The electric version of THE features a motor delivering up to 870Nm and 10,500RPM, while both variants support digital integration with telemetry, instrument clusters and HMI interfaces. The 46.XX axle series targets modularity and standardisation, with built-in compatibility for GPS guidance and digital control architectures.

Easing material transport

Danfoss | Booth S80614

Danfoss will be highlighting the Editron eDrive propulsion system through its application in the Fero Carrier range from VTS Track Solutions — a new generation of battery-electric tracked material carriers for construction and industrial sites. The dual-motor eDrive integrates two interior permanent magnet motors and inverters in a compact package designed to minimise installation space while delivering precise independent speed control. The Fero ETP-10 and ETP-20 models — carrying 1,000kg and 2,000kg respectively — demonstrate the system’s capability across varied terrains and duty cycles.

A collaboration zone for compact hydraulics

Bosch Rexroth / HydraForce | Booth S80245

Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce are combining their compact hydraulics portfolios at ConExpo to help OEMs move from concept to production more efficiently. Highlights include the HydraForce hybrid hydraulic system — merging cartridge valves and compact directional valves in a space-saving manifold — the Bosch Rexroth EDG-OBE piloted compact directional valve for high-precision applications, and the HydraForce EHBL digital boom control valve supporting flows up to 454 l/min. The new i-CHoose configuration tool brings both portfolios into a single design workflow with 2D/3D visualisation and multi-format export.

A multiconnection system for demolition excavators

Faster | Booth S81729

Faster is showcasing the MultiQTC series — a multi-connection hydraulic coupling system engineered specifically for large demolition excavators. The system manages peak flow rates of up to 800 l/min on primary hydraulic lines and features a mirror-image dual-module architecture handling work lines, pilot lines and case drain circuits. An integrated auxiliary locking system allows the operator to use both hands during coupling, improving safety and reducing fatigue during frequent attachment changes — at a price point described as significantly lower than fully automated in-cab switching alternatives.

Advanced brushless coolant pump technology

SPAL | Booth S80604

SPAL is expanding its thermal management portfolio beyond its established brushless fan and blower range with a new family of brushless coolant pumps for 12V, 24V and high-voltage electric and hybrid platforms. Rated to IP6K9K and designed for operating temperatures from -40°C to +120°C, the pumps support PWM and CAN bus integration for dynamic flow control matched to real-time thermal demand. With an expected operational lifetime of up to 40,000 hours, the range targets battery pack and power electronics cooling in off-highway applications where precise temperature management is critical to performance and longevity.

Reimagining the operator experience

Epec | Booth S82413

Epec will be presenting a suite of forward-looking machine architecture concepts at ConExpo, centred on the evolution of the off-highway operator cabin into a software-defined environment. The Epec Cabin Vision concept demonstrates wide-display HMI layouts and integrated camera views as replacements for conventional clusters and mirrors. Alongside this, the company will present its HPCU high-performance computing unit — currently in development for AI-based and sensor-intensive workloads — and a lidar concept for reliable object detection in dust, darkness and complex worksite conditions.

Power distribution and control for heavy vehicles

Würth Elektronik | Booth S82429

Würth Elektronik ICS will be presenting its ICCS (intelligent command and control systems) portfolio of PCB-based power distribution and control solutions for heavy-duty vehicles. The range spans relay-shaped compact controllers through to powerful CAN modules for PCB or standalone mounting. A key highlight is the CDM-A16 — a vertically pluggable controller offering 16-channel fuse monitoring and relay activation, dual CAN ports with J1939 and RAW CAN support, and a peak-and-hold function that reduces heat in relay coils for extended operational life.

