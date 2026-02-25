Hyundai Construction Equipment adds HX300L to Next Generation crawler range

Hyundai Construction Equipment is expanding its Next Generation crawler excavator line-up with the introduction of the HX300L, the third model in the series following the HX360L and HX400L launched at Bauma 2025.

The 30-tonne class machine weighs 31,820kg and is powered by Hyundai’s DX08 six-cylinder diesel engine. The Stage V compliant powerplant delivers 207kW (277hp) in the HX300L – an increase of 9% over the previous 30-tonne A-Series machine – along with 1,230Nm of torque. In combination with EPOS (Electric Power Optimising System) hydraulic control, the engine consumes up to 7% less fuel than the previous machine and 30% less AdBlue. Oil and filter change intervals have been doubled to 1,000 hours.

As with the larger models in the range, the HX300L features Hyundai’s full electrohydraulic (FEH) system, which uses electric joysticks that communicate by wire with the valve block. This eliminates hydraulic loss through pilot controls and allows operators to fine tune individual hydraulic functions and adjust lever sensitivity and response to their own preference, with settings stored to the operator’s key.

The machine comes with optional 2D machine guidance and control, with bucket, slew and grade assist, and the ability to upgrade to a 3D system. An automatic weighing function allows operators to accurately load trucks and capture production data.

Safety provisions include Lift Assist and Advanced Lift Assist for visual safety zones during lifting operations, and an E-Boundary function enabling operators to set ceiling, floor and wall limits to prevent collisions. The upgraded Smart Around View Monitor (SAVM) system uses six cameras with an AI-based human detection and recognition system. Radar object detection alerts the operator to nearby hazards with visual and audible warnings, and an automatic stop function can halt machine movements if warnings are ignored. Four-corner beacons on the cab roof ensure visibility from any direction, and an external microphone allows the operator to communicate with other site personnel.

The cab features one or an optional two 12.8″ full HD touchscreen monitors, with an internal noise level of 68dB(A). A digital key option allows operators to enter and start the machine from a smartphone, a feature that can be shared with up to six operatives and transport drivers. Premium seating, multi-channel infotainment and luxury cab matting are available in a comfort pack.

The HX300L has an 11% longer track length of 4,040mm and a 6% heavier counterweight, contributing to what Hyundai describes as sector-leading lifting capacity over the front and side of the machine. The standard monoboom measures 6,245mm with a 3,100mm dipper arm, providing a dipper tearout force of 141kN and a bucket tearout of 206kN.

The machine will be offered in three configurations: the standard HX300L, a narrow track HX300NL and a long-reach HX300LR.

