Bobcat to debut new generation mini excavators at the Executive Hire Show

Bobcat will be showcasing the new R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators for the first time on Stand C15 at the Executive Hire Show (EHS) on 11-12 February.

The new generation R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators comprise the E16, E17z, E19 and E20z models, replacing the previous M-Series E17, E17z, E19 and E20z machines, respectively.

Among the new features is the SmartFlow load-sensing hydraulics system coupled to a closed centre/flow-sharing valve block powered by an upgraded engine.

Bobcat says the new mini excavators always offer the required flow, utilising the minimum energy needed, ensuring the minimum of power is expended. This results in a lowering of fuel consumption of up to 18% coupled with a noise reduction of 4 dBA compared to the previous generation machines.

According to the OEM, the new hydraulic system allows the operator to smoothly carry out multiple functions simultaneously in the new 1-2 t mini excavators. So even when working with equipment that requires a lot of hydraulic power, such as a flail mower on a quick coupler running at full speed, the operator can drive, slew and lift smoothly at the same time.

Image: Bobcat