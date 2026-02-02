Volvo CE completes acquisition of Swecon

Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) has completed its acquisition of Swecon from Lantmännen, following regulatory approval by the European Commission. The transaction was finalised on 31 January.

“We are excited to welcoming all employees from Swecon to Volvo and we believe that together, we will be stronger and better equipped to continue to enhance the support to our customers in their transition towards more sustainable and productive solutions,” says Melker Jernberg, Volvo CE president.

Following the announcement in June last year, Volvo CE had reached an agreement with Lantmännen to acquire Swecon, with operations in Sweden, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – as well as Entrack.

The acquisition means that Swecon is now fully part of Volvo CE, this includes Swecon’s full business scope – sales of products and services, rental operations, aftermarket services and support, offices, workshop facilities and approximately 1,400 employees.

Volvo CE sees this as a strategic move to further invest in and strengthen its retail operations in key markets making retail core for Volvo CE in Europe.

“By joining forces, Swecon combines its market expertise with Volvo CE’s innovation power, while customers continue to receive the same trusted support, services, and points of contact – now strengthened to help them succeed today and tomorrow,” says Tomas Börjesson, head of Swecon.

Image: Volvo CE