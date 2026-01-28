Sinoboom to showcase new machines and upgrades at ConExpo

Located in the outdoor Festival Grounds (F-19055), Sinoboom will showcase its diverse portfolio at ConExpo. Products on show include latest iterations of telescopic and articulating boom lifts, slab and RT scissor lifts, and vertical mast lifts, with a variety of upgrades for enhanced performance.

With over 10 different products on show, key highlights include the compact AB430ERJN and AB490ERJN articulating boom lifts, and the diesel-powered 5389RD RT scissor lift which features a new engine.

Also on display will be the all-electric 2732E ALL scissor lift, which presents zero risk of hydraulic oil leakage and is therefore ideally suited to operation in strictly controlled environments. The electric TB860EJ Plus Li telescopic boom lift will be fitted with an extension range module (ERM) that enables a long run-time on both outdoor and indoor projects. The versatile VM200E AL and ML270EJ vertical mast lifts enable maximised efficiency in warehousing and logistics scenarios.

The selected models will clearly demonstrate a variety of new Sinoboom technologies and intelligent features which are designed to improve operational efficiency. Among the innovations is the Collision Avoidance Radar System (CARS) for boom lifts, which deploys high-tech sensing technology to provide protection against collisions even in poor visibility conditions, with three distinct levels of action. These include early warning with audible and visual alerts when approaching an obstacle, reduction of the speed of operations if movement towards obstacle continues, and active braking in the case of imminent danger.

Also featured is the dual-variable control energy-saving system (DVCS) which ensures an optimal power output at all times and a dramatically improved battery life. An updated 7in screen provides multiple functions including simple, manual- and tool-free diagnostics for easy troubleshooting, and end-to-end data monitoring covering the motor controller, battery, and telematics system. Enhanced security features include facial recognition to prevent unauthourised operation and a black box function enhancing security management.

“We are excited to once again be at ConExpo, and to showcase these new products and technologies to our partners and customers in the Americas. The product features and upgrades are designed to deliver maximum ROI for both rental and end-user customers, bringing true value today and into the future,” says Hyman Yu, head of the global product management centre.

Image: Sinoboom