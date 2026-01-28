Hitachi to preview Landcros rebrand at ConExpo

Hitachi Construction Machinery will use ConExpo to preview its transition to Landcros, displaying over 20 machines and technology partnerships with three startup companies at booth F19012 in the Festival Grounds.

The 30,000 sq. ft. exhibit will feature the manufacturer’s new Machine Guidance system, Landcros Connect fleet management platform, and autonomous haulage solutions for mining trucks. The booth will also showcase technology developed with Sodex, Teleo, and Veristart – winners of the company’s 2024 startup challenge.

Attendees can test the Assist Pro AI tool and view a semi-autonomous excavator system designed to learn repetitive tasks from operators. The technology demonstrations address labour shortages and operator machine access issues.

The company announced in October 2025 that it will officially change its corporate and brand name to Landcros in April 2027, though its manufacturing processes and dealer support structure will remain unchanged.

A two-story building within the booth space will house historical exhibits, including models of the company’s patented hydraulic systems and a timeline of its industry developments. The displays reference Hitachi Construction Machinery’s invention of the first mid-sized excavator using a two-pump/two-valve hydraulic system.

The exhibit will feature excavators, wheel loaders, and compact machines with over 15 attachment types on display.

Image: Hitachi Construction Machinery