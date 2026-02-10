Caterpillar upgrades Cat 6015 hydraulic mining shovel

The new Cat 6015 hydraulic mining shovel has been upgraded with improvements in machine uptime, operating efficiency and durability resulting in higher annual shovel output.

“We’ve given the new 6015 class-leading tool carrying capacity and heavy-duty undercarriage protection to deliver reliable and productive operation in the most demanding conditions,” says Ryan Mitchell, product value stream manager. “With its 14.6-tonne bucket payload, the shovel provides proven pass match efficiency with Cat 773, 775 and 777 haul trucks operating in the 55- to 90-tonne-class (61- to 100-ton-class) range. It delivers flexible and productive loading efficiency across a full spectrum of applications, including mining, quarry and aggregate, heavy construction, and industrial.”

The shovel’s 615kW (824hp) Cat C27 engine features a new maintenance-free, non-selective-catalytic-reduction aftertreatment solution that does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) to meet U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V emissions standards.

Two alternative engine configurations are available for regions with lower emission standards – one meeting China Nonroad Stage III standards (equivalent to U.S. EPA Tier 2) and a second, fuel-consumption-optimized U.S. EPA Tier 1 emissions equivalent.

Rather than delivering a fixed amount of oil at high idle, the shovel’s new generation pilot pump configuration offers variable, on-demand hydraulic oil flow based on control lever movements.

In periods of simultaneous machine movements, the pump increases flow, and when joysticks are returned to neutral, oil flow decreases. This lowers system heat generation, reduces component wear and improves fuel efficiency by a minimum of 5.5%.

A new Cat Proportional Priority Pressure Compensating (PPPC) hydraulic system increases operator efficiency by varying hydraulic flow directly proportional to joystick movements for smooth, predictable operation.

Caterpillar’s four-pump system found on the 6015 dedicates three pumps to implement and travel and one to swing. Pressure and flow compensation deliver only as much flow as needed. When flow is required by more than one function, automatic flow proportioning delivers precise multifunction operation.

Boom-lowering float valves provide faster movements by using gravity, rather than hydraulic pumps, to lower the boom and increase efficiency, allowing the pumps to support other functions simultaneously. Improving energy efficiency while generating less heat, the 6015’s closed-loop swing system feeds captured swing motion kinetic energy back to the system during deceleration, providing more power to drive the main and auxiliary pumps.

Retrofittable to previous designs, a new heavy-duty undercarriage protection package features long-life components and frame to increase machine uptime. Heavy-duty idlers and rollers plus improvements to track pads, track tensioning, and wear volume add to increased undercarriage durability and reliability.

Withstanding harsh mining conditions, rugged front attachments are designed with high-strength steel and castings, joined and thermally stress-relieved to extend service life and achieve production targets.

The 6015’s new standard bucket linkage autolube system eliminates the need for manual lubrication. For smooth operation and increased durability, the new slew bearing incorporates a triple roller design. A capacity increase for the new standard grease tank provides 500-hour service intervals.

The new shovel connects to standard Cat MineStar Solutions with new Product Link Elite through either a cellular or satellite connection, and MineStar Health offers expanded condition monitoring and reporting to fleet operations. Cat Electronic Technician (ET) enables service technicians to effectively diagnose and execute engine maintenance and monitor new pilot pump system pressure.

Its design affords easier access to the engine compartment, superstructure components and ground-level service station for safer and more streamlined serviceability. Wide, anti-slip walkways with limited elevation changes, minimised trip hazards, and an optional powered 45 degree stairway improve access, egress and movement about the shovel safely.

Image: Caterpillar