Case IH adds compact tractors to Farmall range

Case IH has expanded its Farmall line-up with two compact tractors, the 35A and 40A, featuring updated operator stations and optional telematics integration.

Both models offer a choice of 3-range hydrostatic or 12×12 gear transmission, and come with a 12.6-gallon fuel tank and common-rail diesel injection as standard. A dual pedal design enables quick forward-to-reverse directional changes.

The operator platform features a step-through design for easier cab access, along with a cushioned seat and repositioned loader joystick. Hydraulic capability includes an optional live third-function loader control, increased 3-point lift capacity and optional stackable remotes.

A factory-matched loader and updated backhoe with a quick-mount system are also available.

The tractors are prepared for installation of an entry-level telematics modem, providing integration with the Case IH FieldOps platform for real-time machine monitoring and GPS location tracking, with five years of connectivity included.

“From operator station comforts to powerful capabilities, these compact tractors are designed with the operator in mind, simplifying tasks and maximising control and productivity,” said Leo Bose, livestock customer segment leader at Case IH.

Image: Case IH