The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Agriculture

Case IH adds compact tractors to Farmall range

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
Case IH Farmall compact tractor with front loader bucket operating in an open field, with rear-mounted mower attachment
ABOVE: The new Farmall 35A and 40A compact tractors feature a choice of hydrostatic or gear transmission

Case IH has expanded its Farmall line-up with two compact tractors, the 35A and 40A, featuring updated operator stations and optional telematics integration.

Both models offer a choice of 3-range hydrostatic or 12×12 gear transmission, and come with a 12.6-gallon fuel tank and common-rail diesel injection as standard. A dual pedal design enables quick forward-to-reverse directional changes.

The operator platform features a step-through design for easier cab access, along with a cushioned seat and repositioned loader joystick. Hydraulic capability includes an optional live third-function loader control, increased 3-point lift capacity and optional stackable remotes.

A factory-matched loader and updated backhoe with a quick-mount system are also available.

The tractors are prepared for installation of an entry-level telematics modem, providing integration with the Case IH FieldOps platform for real-time machine monitoring and GPS location tracking, with five years of connectivity included.

Case IH Farmall compact tractor with grapple attachment handling hay bales inside a barn
ABOVE: A factory-matched loader and updated backhoe with quick-mount system are available for the new Farmall compact models

“From operator station comforts to powerful capabilities, these compact tractors are designed with the operator in mind, simplifying tasks and maximising control and productivity,” said Leo Bose, livestock customer segment leader at Case IH.

Image: Case IH

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts