Volvo CE brings Unicontrol 3D machine control to North American excavators

Unicontrol’s 3D machine control technology is now available on Volvo Construction Equipment’s excavators in North America following a 2025 rollout in Europe.

The Unicontrol3D system integrates with Volvo Active Control, providing a single interface and single set of hardware. The system is intended to help excavator operators work with greater speed, precision and efficiency across tasks including trench digging, slope grading and site profiling.

Customers ordering the Volvo Co-Pilot with Dig Assist from the factory will have all necessary hardware and software installed, with activation of the Unicontrol3D application being the only additional step required.

“We always aim to make advanced technology approachable, and the Volvo Co-Pilot is an open platform where partners can join us in delivering innovative solutions,” says Matthew McLean, product manager – assist systems at Volvo CE. “Unicontrol is the latest to come on board, bringing flexible 3D machine control that boosts productivity and simplicity for our customers.”

Unicontrol is owned by US-based Spectra Precision and is headquartered in Denmark. Unlike traditional closed systems, Unicontrol3D is designed to integrate with any type of excavator, any data format and any workflow, with the aim of allowing contractors to work across mixed fleets without being tied to a single ecosystem.

“The demand for flexible and accessible 3D machine control is not slowing down,” says Martin Kirkmand, chief executive officer at Unicontrol. “And this partnership with Volvo CE shows how well we’re responding to that demand with technology that prioritises efficiency, versatility and ease of use.”

Image: Volvo CE