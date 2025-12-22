Hyster launches purpose-built lithium-ion battery and charger solutions for forklifts

Hyster has introduced new lithium-ion battery and charger solutions designed specifically for Hyster lift trucks.

“Demanding operations need confidence that their fleet is going to perform at its best – maximising uptime and eliminating disruptions is often mission critical,” says Ken Schreiber, senior product director, electrical energy solutions, for Hyster. “This seamless integration between battery, charger, and lift truck provides a solution that is engineered to endure, giving reassurance to tough industrial operations and providing the power you’d expect from Hyster.”

Hyster says its lithium-ion batteries have been deliberately designed for intense work and tough industries, using Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry, known for its heat stability and long life.

The batteries are also available with various sizes and capacities, making it easy to find the right fit for the application, or easily upgrade fleets at a later date. Chargers can be ordered direct from the factory at the same time as the Hyster lift truck.

Compatible models include Hyster A Series and UT Series electric forklifts, as well as reach trucks, pallet trucks, stackers, and other selected industrial warehouse equipment.

With the new batteries, lift trucks are expected to provide comparable performance to an equivalent internal combustion engine model.

In addition, Hyster says the batteries will provide instant power for each lift and move, and will do so quietly. For intensive operations with hot working conditions, the LFP battery configuration may also prove more stable and tolerant to the temperature.

With the new battery and charger systems, charging has been designed to be fast and straightforward. Operators simply plug into easy-access ports without needing to open the lift truck’s hood. Built-in interlock sensors prevent the equipment from being operated while charging, helping adhere to site safety best practices. The batteries offer the efficiency and resilience that rugged operations require, with the ability to withstand more charge and discharge cycles.

The new Hyster battery solutions also bring the benefits of real-time data insights. The batteries communicate directly with the lift truck, offering early warnings and alerts around critical factors such as battery temperature and charge levels. Compatibility with Hyster Tracker telemetry gives fleet managers access to this dynamic information to help monitor fleet performance, plan maintenance, and keep downtime to a minimum. After the battery and charging systems are deployed, they remain intelligently connected and integrated, offering a dependable and compatible solution.

Image: Hyster