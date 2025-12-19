OPINION: The challenge of being first

JCB marks its 80th anniversary by continuing its legacy of innovation and overcoming regulatory barriers to bring hydrogen technology to market

In recent years, JCB has achieved several notable milestones – it was the first to introduce an electric mini excavator into series production, the first in the industry to develop a hydrogen fuel cell excavator prototype, the first in our industry to develop and run a hydrogen combustion engine, followed by the first working hydrogen combustion backhoe, and Loadall telescopic handler.

Throughout its history, JCB has been no stranger to firsts, developing the first hydraulic tipping trailer in Europe in 1948, the world’s first backhoe loader in 1953, followed by the world’s first telescopic handler – the loadall, among other “firsts”. This persistent drive for innovation is rooted in the company’s guiding principle “Innovation is our lifeblood”, started by JCB founder Joseph Cyril Bamford and continued by chairman Lord Bamford. We continually strive, as we all do in the industry, to find a better way of doing things – to ultimately benefit the customer.

Breaking new regulatory ground

Being first does come with challenges though, as we experienced through JCB’s hydrogen programme. During the early stages of hydrogen engine development, it became apparent that hydrogen was absent from the EU’s Stage V emissions controls as a reference fuel, complicating the certification process. To address this, JCB utilised the New Technologies provision within the regulations, designed for novel solutions not covered by standard fuel lists. Since this clause had never been invoked, substantial effort was required from both JCB teams and the EU certification and homologation authorities to secure achieve compliance. As a result, JCB’s hydrogen combustion engine has now received Stage V type approval – a milestone which, while it may appear routine, represents a significant achievement for the company.

“After two years of work…the law has been changed to enable [off-highway] equipment powered by hydrogen to drive on UK roads”

Another unexpected first also came in recent months – in a similar way to the EU emissions regulations, it came to our attention that UK regulations barred hydrogen powered construction and agricultural equipment from driving on the roads. This was a carryover from an old piece of legislation which banned all gas-powered vehicles from driving on the roads. The automotive world took 14 years to get the law changed to allow cars, vans, buses and trucks to be able to use hydrogen on the roads, however they clearly never thought that our industry would like to join them. I am pleased to say that after two years of working more closely with the UK Department for Transport than we have ever done before, the law has been changed to enable construction and agricultural equipment powered by hydrogen to drive on UK roads. It was in fact a monumental effort by all parties involved, especially within the UK government departments it was worth all that effort in the end.

Paving industry pathways

As I reflect on these firsts we have encountered as part of our hydrogen programme, being first is both challenging and exciting, but it is the legacy that it leaves for the industry to follow which is most exciting. In years to come, no-one will think twice about whether hydrogen powered tractors, backhoe loaders, or loadall telescopic handlers can drive on the UK roads – it will be the norm, as it should be. It is important to recognise that every advancement and innovation within our industry requires an initial trailblazer willing to face the barriers and knock them down.

